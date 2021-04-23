Purdue Athletics has launched a fundraising effort to rename the Purdue Athletics Intercollegiate Hall of Fame in honor of Boilermaker legend and activist Leroy Keyes in advance of his memorial service on Saturday.
Keyes, who died April 15 at age 74, played at Purdue between 1966 and 1968, and was a Heisman Trophy finalist two years in a row. He is also widely credited as a major contributor to the establishment of the Black Cultural Center at Purdue, according to an Athletics press release.
The fundraiser will also go towards the establishment of a graduate leadership fellowship, a 12-month program for graduate students in Inclusive Excellence or Strategic Communication, per the release.
Students in the fellowship will get experience "in various units within the department of athletics and related units on campus," the release said.
"Leroy is an icon in our community for not only his accomplishments as an athlete, but as a mentor and role model," Athletics Director Mike Bobinski said in a statement. "These two initiatives will honor Leroy's legacy and continue his mission to make Purdue Athletics a more diverse and welcoming community for students from all walks of life."
Purdue estimates the total financial need at $2 million, according to the release. Online donations through the John Purdue Club are being accepted in lieu of flowers, and the Club is accepting checks made out to "Purdue Foundation, Leroy Keyes" and mailed to the JPC.
The release said "The Leroy Keyes Hall of Fame and Fellowship Program" will also be a giving option on the Purdue Day of Giving on Wednesday.