In its first meeting, the university senate raised questions about Purdue’s current COVID isolation policies urging President Mung Chiang to designate some rooms for students isolating after contracting COVID.
In the same meeting, University Senate Chair Brian Leung committed to appointing a committee to draft a university-wide policy on artificial intelligence and Provost Patrick Wolfe said the university was considering raising graduate student stipends and creating more graduate family housing.
COVID revival?
Although the Exponent previously reported Tippecanoe County Health Commissioner Gregory Loomis said recent spikes in COVID cases across the country were not a significant concern on Aug. 28, multiple students and professors reported seeing an increase in COVID cases in the following weeks.
An Instagram poll taken by the Exponent on Aug. 28, showed 23% of the respondents, or 75 people, had COVID or knew someone who had COVID at the time. In a written question to Chiang by a staff member, a professor urged the president to provide more university housing for students who have contracted the disease.
In response, President Chiang called on his administrators to quickly come up with a plan to house quarantined students.
Artificial intelligence raises more questions
One of Chiang’s big items he plans to work on during the semester is artificial intelligence, and how it can be integrated into university functions. In the past, the president has been a proponent against banning AI, the Exponent previously reported.
Senate Chair Leung is appointing a committee to lay out guidelines for using AI in the future. Chiang stressed the main goal is to allow students to use AI effectively, while establishing “guardrails” to ensure academic integrity.
Wolfe teases graduate student stipends and housing
Reiterating the University line from previous board of trustees meeting, Provost Wolfe said new housing projects, started by the university over the summer, were enough to meet student demands. The construction of Hillenbrand South was approved over the summer after being recommended by the Action Council on Student Housing and Wellbeing.
Wolfe said the council was also considering raising graduate student stipends and would be “looking into” creating housing for graduate students with families.
No further details or timeline were given on either proposal.