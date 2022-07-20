A Purdue student was arrested Tuesday on four felony charges relating to child pornography.
Daniel Tinnell, 19, whose address is listed as Wiley Residence Hall, was accessing social media images involving girls who appeared to be less than 12 years old, according to a probable cause affidavit filed last week. Videos and photos from his account, "dantheman3421," were first reported in September to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. That organization then tipped off local authorities.
The videos showed various sexual acts between men and prepubescent girls, the affidavit said. In one video showing a forced sex act, "the child can be heard crying uncontrollably."
After seizing Tinnell's cell phone and other electronic devices, a digital forensics analyst reportedly found "selfies" from the account related to another video. A detective "noted Tinnell's physical appearance matches the 'selfie' images saved to the 'dantheman3421' account," according to the affidavit.
Tinnell, who is listed in the Purdue directory as an exploratory studies major, allegedly admitted the account was his.
As of Wednesday morning, Tinnell was being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail on no bond, according to jail records. He is charged with a count of child exploitation and three counts of possession of child pornography.
Purdue police records say Tinnell was banned from campus until Nov. 18.