Sitting outside of the Starbucks on Third Street, Jim Seibert completes a crossword puzzle on the back of the Purdue Exponent.
“I got my undergrad back here in 1982, so I decided to come back,” Seibert said.
Seibert is from Evansville, IN, and is currently pursuing his doctorate in civil engineering. He decided to return to Purdue partly to expand his knowledge, but also to give back to his community.
“I do a lot of mentoring (by) advising on what to do in job interviews,” he said.
But coming back to Purdue was a little different the second time around. A lot has changed since he was an undergraduate, such as the renovations done to Earhart Residence Hall.
“Earhart used to be little ten person huts that people lived in,” Seibert said. “Then they tore all of them down and rebuilt (them).”
Earhart isn't the only part of campus that has undergone renovations since 1982. Third Street has also had a major makeover.
Seibert used to practice on Third Street when he was in the Purdue marching and pep band.
“We would have a little parade up on Third Street. You know, I don’t think they do that anymore,” he said.
He looks back on his time in Purdue band fondly, especially when he was able to play in Mackey Area.
“I enjoyed playing in the pep band (during) basketball (season),” he said. “There were good teams back then.”
Seibert has also noticed differences in Purdue’s classrooms.
“I’m not a big fan of remote learning. I don’t think that it gives the in-depth education that I had,” he said.
When he is not on campus, Seibert can be found with a book in his hand.
“My sister bought eight or nine Jack Reacher novels, (and) she gave them to me." Seibert said. "(It’s about) a guy that used to be in the Army and now he’s out solving crimes."
History also piques his interest, especially books about the history of the United States.
“I’ve read a lot about the Civil War and World War II… you need to understand what this country’s come from,” he said.
Although he's intrigued by the past, Seibert is still looking toward the future.
“I am pretty amazed at how far Purdue keeps coming, with how many students it's got and how well they’ve done keeping the tuition frozen for twelve years.”
No matter the year or degree, the 63-year old said he'd forever be a Purdue Boilermaker.