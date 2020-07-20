Everyone seemed to have their own reasons for protesting Monday, as community members, including Purdue staff and faculty members, gathered under the Purdue archway for a protest ostensibly meant to focus on the Black Lives Matter movement.
The small group of protestors gathered in front of the Purdue Memorial Union to rally against many civil injustices they said they have witnessed within the community.
The protest was just one of multiple nationwide efforts Monday organized by the Service Employees International Union under the hashtag #StrikeForBlackLives. These protests spanned at least 25 U.S. cities, according to Sheila Rosenthal, a member of the Greater Lafayette Democratic Socialists of America.
The protest, organized in part by Rosenthal, took on an open-mic format so that anyone could speak on the issues they felt are most important.
Attending were several University faculty and staff members, who said they wanted to show their support for the movement and air their own concerns. While gathered under the overarching idea of Black Lives Matter, the theme of equality for all was a uniting demand.
Alice Pawley, an engineering education professor and president of the Purdue chapter of the American Association of University Professors, said she viewed the goal of the protest as “twofold: to keep up the continuous public protests, and to bring (protests) to Purdue.”
She said that, although the protests may have started after the death of George Floyd, the systemic issues that led to his death are only the surface of the problems she feels are still facing the community.
Some of the missions of the AAUP involve advocating, Pawley said as she spoke on behalf of the local chapter.
“Racial justice is a feature of academic freedom and shared governance,” she said. “Faculty and other scholars cannot speak truth when they experience daily harassment. They cannot speak truth as teachers when they're working in a system that discriminates against scholars of color or against the study of power.
“We are here today precipitated by the murder of George Floyd. But as we know, there are so many other black and brown people who have been murdered.”
Pawley said the AAUP has been trying to organize to pass a statement calling for racial justice, which, if published, would connect the University with 16 other organizations that have released similar statements.
She said if a statement is published, the organization will facilitate a meeting with the board of trustees to reassess its recent announcement of a planned task force focused on fighting racial inequality on campus. Multiple members of the AAUP have already met with student trustee Noah Scott on the issue, she said, but Pawley emphasized that something must be done to combat inequality at Purdue.
Pawley said minority students are underrepresented in many University departments.
“There is one incoming female black student in first-year engineering,” Pawley said, holding up her index finger. “One.”
Charles Campbell, classics professor and member of the Greater Lafayette DSA, brought the issue of Medicare for all to the protest.
He said that while the University has a long way to go in terms of what it should accomplish, the issues people are facing span more than just across campus and the surrounding community.
“It’s not just the problem of one town, one college,” Campbell said. “The entire country needs real, radical change.”
One of these changes, he said, is to establish health care for everyone in the United States.
“Without health care for all,” he said, “the pandemic is confined to the working class.”
Campbell said the majority of the working class is made up of marginalized groups of people. He noted that people of color make up a large number of workers, and education is still a predominantly female profession.
“These people’s lives,” he said, “are basically on the line for the economy” without free health care.
Campbell also identified how Purdue should change to better represent the population.
“The enrollment needs to reflect the population,” Campbell said, “and Purdue needs to care for the black students it has as well.” He said students need to be able to feel safe and welcomed.
Rosenthal said she has been trying to better educate herself on recent movements. She said she has been listening a lot to the graduate students she works closely with on how they have felt their voices have not been heard.
“I come in humility, as somebody who's learning, somebody is trying to figure this out, but also observing that twice as many black people die from COVID as their percentage of the population,” Rosenthal said.
She said this was due to the disproportionate numbers of black and “Latinx” people who are exposed from having to work, take public transportation or lack of wealth.
In addition to the open mic, Rosenthal also led an eight-minute, 46-second-long moment of silence in which she encouraged protesters to lie down, replicating how Floyd was pinned to the ground and unable to breathe for the same amount of time.