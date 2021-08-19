Dozens of students gathered on Third Street Monday afternoon, most of whom were new students participating in BGR. Some played cornhole, others played pool, and some relaxed on the large wooden lawn chairs.
The occasional melody from the nearby piano filled the air, mixing with excited voices of new students making college friends for the first time.
Just a little ways down the street, more students gathered to receive free ice cream and other sweet treats from Purdue Food Co., which was hosting a tabling event to recruit potential employees.