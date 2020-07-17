Purdue will provide students taking in-person classes this fall with free COVID-19 tests to be completed at home, according to a Purdue release on Friday.
These students will receive an email detailing how to register for testing closer to the beginning of the semester, per the release. Remote testing kits will be sent by mail to be completed through tele-health conferences in a two-week period before moving into residence halls, beginning classes or participating in activities at Purdue.
The testing program, a Purdue partnership with Rutgers University and Vault Health, will allow students to complete saliva-screening tests for the coronavirus over video chat with supervisors from Vault Health. The supervisors will aid students in conducting and sending the tests properly without the need for in-person interaction.
Results will be emailed to students 48-72 hours after their tests have been received and processed by Vault Health. The Protect Purdue Health Center will receive a copy of students' test results as well, the release notes.
Positive cases will be handled by PPHC staff. Students who test positive are also advised against traveling to West Lafayette or campus for any reason until they isolate for 14 days and receive medical clearance by the PPHC, per the release.
“Our very first goal is to reduce to as close to zero as possible the number of people who come to our community with the virus,” said PPHC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Esteban Ramirez in the release. “Even at a very low percentage of positive cases, this will ensure us to intercept a substantial number of people who have the virus before they ever arrive in West Lafayette.
“This approach allows us to start the academic year by knowing what our baseline of infection is for students coming back to campus in the event we need to adapt, a hallmark of the Protect Purdue plan.”
Samples will be run through the RUCDR Infinite Biologics lab at Rutgers University, which received the first Emergency Use Authorization through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to use saliva tests to detect the presence of COVID-19, per its website.
The RUCDR tests are also being used by national companies and sports leagues like the National Hockey League, Major League Soccer and the PGA Tour.