Working as a reporter in Washington D.C., Scott Wong often thinks about the history of the nation’s capital.
He thinks about the debates on immigration policy that have taken place; he thinks about FDR’s signing of executive order 9066 interning Japanese-Americans; he thinks about the signing of the Chinese Exclusion Act in the halls of Congress.
Wong said his “personal journey is really an Asian-American story” at the Q&A session hosted by Purdue’s Asian American and Asian Resource and Cultural Center and the Center for C-SPAN Scholarship Engagement on Tuesday night. He was introduced by Pamela Sari, director of the AAARCC, and Andrea Langrish, managing director at the CCSE. Wong spoke to an audience of around 20 people over Zoom.
“I am the son of a Chinese immigrant who was brought to the United States through Angel Island in San Francisco when he was just five years old,” Wong said. “And on my mother’s side, I am the grandson of survivors of the Japanese internment camps at Gila River, Arizona.”
Wong works as a Congressional journalist. In the past, he has covered three different House Speakers: John Boehner, Paul Ryan, and Nancy Pelosi. Wong has worked for The Hill, Politico and the Arizona Republic. He will start working for NBC News Digital as a senior congressional reporter in February.
As a child, Wong was proud of his Asian heritage and culture, but he still felt somewhat out of place.
“I still didn’t really understand where myself, my family (and) my broader Asian-American community fit into the larger picture (and) into that broader narrative of America,” he said.
“When I think back on these 20 years, my career really has been a journey to find out who I am, where my family came from, how we got here and how world and political events shaped the course of my family’s story.”
While working for the Arizona Republic, Wong visited the site of the Gila River internment camps, which were built during World War II due to widespread fear and aggression towards Japan. The U.S. government forcibly removed Japanese-Americans from their homes and imprisoned them in internment camps. One such camp, the Gila River War Relocation Center, was located on the Gila River Indian Reservation in Arizona.
“I was able to see the exact spot where my grandparents, American citizens who were born in California and Washington state, were wrongly incarcerated simply because of their Japanese ancestry.”
He also talked about the space of Asian-Americans occupied in the United States.
“We may not see ourselves in the portraits and statues of the founding fathers in the Capitol,” he said, “but we are woven into the very colorful and complex and oftentimes ugly fabric of this nation going back hundreds of years.”
Wong noted that there have been more Asian people involved in politics in recent years.
“(Asian-Americans/Pacific Islanders) are holding office at all different levels now,” he said. “It is great to see people running for those offices and oftentimes winning those offices, in both parties, too.”
Wong concluded the session with advice for college students.
“The best thing you can do for yourself, your career (and) your future is to network,” he said.
“It’s so important that you develop those relationships, that you stay in touch with people. Be nice to people. You never know where they’re going to pop up down the road in your career.”