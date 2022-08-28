The Purdue volleyball team returned from Knoxville, Tennessee, Saturday night undefeated after a three-game season opener tournament.
The No. 13 Boilermakers (3-0) dealt with Bowling Green (1-2) on Friday in just three sets and did the same to Loyola Chicago (1-2) on day two of the Tennessee Classic. That night, Purdue faced off against Tennessee (1-2) and, in four sets, ensured it would be the only school leaving with more than one win.
Going into the first tournament, head coach Dave Shondell said he didn’t know exactly what to expect, even though the first two opponents returned almost every player.
“This is a team that knows what's expected from Purdue,” Shondell said Wednesday. “If we're good enough, we’ll win all three, if we're not good enough, then we won't.”
Senior outside hitter Madeline Koch, who Shondell said “turned into an absolute beast,” simultaneously earned a career high in kills and reaffirmed the prophetic nature of Shondell when she scored the last 2 points in the fourth set against the Volunteers.
Koch wasn’t the only Boilermaker outside hitter turning heads, as freshman Eva Hudson led kills in all three games, amassing 47 over the course of the weekend in 10 sets.
Senior defensive specialist Maddie Schermerhorn said it was “a huge weekend for every person on and off the floor.”
Schermerhorn began her stint as the Boilermaker’s libero, leading the team in total digs over the weekend, but not in every individual game. Sophomore defensive specialist Ali Horning claimed the second most digs in the tournament, but didn’t lead that statistic in a single game.
Senior defensive specialist Ava Torrance led with eight total digs in the Loyola game, and junior defensive specialist Emily Brown played in all three games, tallying seven digs in two of them.
“I mentioned before we started any competition that I thought we had four backcourt players as good as any four (the team’s) ever had at one time,” Shondell said. “Sometimes you get carried away with what you're seeing in practice, but they've shown what they can do.”
Another player taking over a new role this weekend was junior setter Megan Renner. Renner played in nine of the 10 sets and led assists in two games.
“(Renner has) good foot speed,” Shondell said. “She's 6 feet, 1 inch and (has a) 10-foot-2-inch (jumping reach). I mean, we haven't had that in a setter since Val Nichol, (who graduated in 2014).”
Schermerhorn said the team is looking forward to being surrounded by a home crowd for “a few tough opponents.” The Boilermakers are hosting a three-game tournament of their own this weekend and will face Bradley and Utah in a doubleheader Friday and Milwaukee Saturday night.
“I think leading into Holloway next weekend, our confidence is up now (that we) have played with each other (for) three games," Schermerhorn said, "and I think that's going to be huge.
"(This weekend) was a really good start for us and I'm just excited to be back home.”