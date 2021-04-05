Starting on Tuesday, faculty and staff can register on Purdue's daily waitlist to receive leftover doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Cordova Recreational Sports Center, the University announced Monday.
Employees, spouses and dependents above age 16 can submit their name and contact information to the Protect Purdue Health Center via this form to be placed on the waitlist every day, according to the press release. Those on the waitlist will be notified by text message of any available doses every night.
Eligible individuals must submit their names to the waitlist each day they wish to be included on the list.
Purdue's campus clinic will open from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday and operate for longer hours in the first few days to meet an expected rush of Purdue students. Purdue's vaccine site will prioritize students, regardless of residency, based on guidance from the Indiana State Department of Health.
The hours of the clinic up to May are available online.
“This will be a learn-as-we go effort, but we will do everything we can to ensure all doses of the Pfizer vaccine are put in people’s arms every day,” said Dr. Esteban Ramirez, chief medical officer for PPHC, in the press release.
