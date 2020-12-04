The Purdue Board of Trustees approved several motions, among them a posthumous degree to a late IUPUI student, the ratification of several professors and the adoption of Purdue President Mitch Daniels’ performance metrics for the next academic year.
The approved items are as follows:
- An IUPUI student who died earlier this semester, Abigail Sue Wood, received a posthumous degree in biology.
- Daniels’ performance metrics, based on the four areas of student affordability, student success, participation in fundraising and university operations, were approved. The specifics of those metrics were not disclosed during the meeting.
- Fort Wayne professor Michelle Drouin was approved as the Jack W. Schrey professor of psychology.
- Director of Purdue’s National Science Foundation and professor Matthew Lynall was approved to be appointed as the Avrum and Joyce Gray Director of the Burton D. Morgan Center for Entrepreneurship.
- A master’s degree in data analytics, a bachelor of science degree in organizational management and a bachelor’s degree in public health education and promotion at Purdue University Global were approved.