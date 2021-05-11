The latest in a recent string of thefts at Yue-Kong Pao Hall of Visual Arts saw sunglasses and a glass art piece totaling $90 in value stolen from a first-floor office, Purdue Police Capt. Song Kang said.
The theft, which occurred between May 3 and 7, is the fourth of its kind reported to PUPD in the last month.
Kang said the victim believes their door had been locked at the time, and police are investigating further. He described it as a "crime of opportunity."
Detectives are looking into the possibility of a connection between this theft and the three previously reported, although it's unlikely, Kang said.
The first theft at Pao occurred on April 8 and was reported by a professor of dance. She told police that clothing was stolen from a "shared office space" on the first floor, Kang said.
The second theft, which occurred between April 12 and 14, involved art supplies taken from a second-floor classroom.
Between March 22 and April 19, a librarian reported petty cash stolen from a shared office space on the third floor. Kang said he believed the office was locked at the time, based on the victim's statement.
None of the victims responded to calls and emails from The Exponent for comment.