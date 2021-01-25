University Senate members voted to extend the deadlines for students to choose to withdraw from a course and to take a course with the pass/not pass grade mode.
The previous deadlines of choosing pass/not pass and to withdraw from a course were moved from March 22 to April 30 — the Friday before finals. This change of deadlines does not change what kinds of courses may be taken for pass/not pass grades to count toward graduation, as was changed in Spring 2020.
Professor Erik Otárola-Castillo discussed the need for the adjustments, citing the uncertainty of COVID-19. He said shifting the deadline was important to ensure students have time to make informed decisions on how they would like to take their classes.
Purdue Student Government President Assata Gilmore said she supported the change, and specifically mentioned that decisions like this will help the “mental health and well-being” of students. She said a lot of students appreciated the opportunity to change their course to pass/not pass in the fall.
“Like in Fall 2020, other than the deadline extension for Spring 2021, no other changes to existing P/NP regulations will be made,” the passed resolution states. “Students must follow all regulations already established by programs, majors, departments, schools, the University, or other units regarding P/NP (including whether P/NP is allowed).”
Passing grades for eligible courses completed this spring will continue to count for degrees, admissions, indexes and pre-requisite requirements internal to Purdue.