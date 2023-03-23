The proposed separation of Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis has hit several roadblocks ahead of the scheduled 2024 split.
IUPUI served as an urban research and academic institution in downtown Indianapolis, and former Purdue President Mitch Daniels and IU President Pamela Whitten announced in August the 50-year joint venture will be split into two separate educational institutions.
“I’m afraid that that particular amicable separation conversation is not going well,” President Mung Chiang said during a March 7 appropriations committee hearing in the Indiana General Assembly.
The original press release for the IUPUI split reads Purdue had plans to build an additional dormitory in the newly named Purdue University Indianapolis. While both representatives came to the agreement earlier this year, Chiang said IU had not signed off on it and demanded six new conditions to use the land.
Among those conditions, Purdue would not be able to create new academic programs while using the land.
“We believe in not restricting choices, but maximizing choices for Purdue students,” Chiang said. “We could not in good faith agree to these extra conditions.”
On top of that, the issue of a parcel of public land with a surface parking lot and three garages has become a major point of contention between the two universities.
Chiang said representatives from Purdue and IU met in January and came to an agreement on Purdue using the land for its purposes.
“We will continue to work diligently on the agreements and are hopeful that an outcome can be reached that is good for all parties, partners and the City of Indianapolis,” said Trevor Peters, senior communication specialist for Purdue.