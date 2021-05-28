Because of high demand for some consumer goods in 2020, supply chains now face a backlog of orders resulting in shortages and higher prices.
As part of that, the 2021 USDA Livestock and Poultry Outlook predicts a greater demand for all animal products, despite the production rate remaining almost stagnant. With meat-centric holidays approaching, such as Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, consumers may be concerned about securing enough food without spending a fortune.
One way people are alleviating costs is by becoming a nontraditional farmer, buying a livestock animal in its entirety and butchering it at home, or even raising the animal until it is old enough to be slaughtered. In an effort to facilitate the shift toward small-scale butchering, Purdue’s College of Agriculture is hosting a pilot program to educate people of all skill levels on how to process common farm animals from the farm to the kitchen table.
Attendees of the poultry session of the “Boiler Butcher Basics” course last week each listed a different reason for showing up.
Sadie Davis and John Supal, who are engaged to be married, said, “For me, it’s more of to get a healthier chicken. That way I can make sure it’s eating healthy ... just to try to get healthier, fresher meat.”
Terry Webster, another attendee, jokingly said, “I’m taking (the course) because my wife told me to,” before adding that he also wants access to higher quality food and to be self-sufficient.
Stacy Zuelly, organizer of the “Boiler Butcher Basics” course series, summed up the reasons in one sentence: “When you have something as tragic and widespread as COVID, all of a sudden people started noticing where their food came from.”
In the United States, the majority of processed meat is made in a few large factories, which is then distributed to individual stores. But with social distancing mandates issued nationwide a year ago, the level of production within these industrial centers was severely hindered and pushed up supermarket prices.
“When we think about where the vast majority of red meat and poultry species are harvested in this country, they’re in very huge facilities with hundreds if not thousands of employees, and that is not a good situation when you need social distancing,” Stacy Zuelly said of the meat shortage in 2020.
The increase in the demand for processed meat and the decrease in the number of available animals has strained the supply chain for meat products. Many animals have decreased in population since 2019, such as chickens, which have decreased nationwide by about 13 million, according to the USDA.
Each session (except for poultry) covers its respective animal for two days. The first day covers the “harvest” of the animal, which is an introduction to the animal and its slaughter.
Attendees learn about animal welfare, personal safety and the most important thing: food safety. “Whenever you’re dealing with meat, you always have to deal with food safety, you’re constantly talking about food safety,” Zuelly said.
On the second day, attendees process and make the animal products into cuts people are familiar with seeing at the supermarket.
The maximum number of attendees for these courses is 15 people to ensure an in-depth education.
“We kept the number of attendees small on purpose because we wanted to make sure they were able to get their hands in there,” Zuelly said.
After a chicken-based lunch, each person went through the secure, metal doors within the Land O’Lakes Center to process chickens in a sterile butcher lab. In addition to COVID safety requirements, participants wore a large butcher coat, latex gloves, hairnet and, if necessary, a coat to keep warm in the 40-degree temperature.
About the course
Future sessions will cover lamb/goat on June 3-4 and beef on June 17-18. Sessions are $300 each, which covers program costs, reference materials, parking and a lunch. Courses are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each dayand are at the Land O'Lakes Inc. Center for Experiential Learning, 720 Clinic Drive, West Lafayette.