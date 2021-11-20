Twenty years ago, then-student James Dolan had never heard of Riley Hospital for Children. When his son, Jameson, was born, that would change.
James and his wife Sheila had two children before Jameson, Olivia and Page. The family thought they knew what they were walking into when they scheduled an ultrasound appointment for Jameson.
“The (technician) got worried and saw some things that she didn’t want to see, so she brought the doctor in,” Dolan said. “That appointment helped us understand that our little guy, our little warrior, had what we call a midline defect. What that means is pretty much every organ, every system in the middle of his body was impacted.”
Jameson had about 17 different health problems as a result of the midline defect.
“His brain hemispheres weren’t connected correctly,” Dolan said. “His spinal cord was tethered. He had an open spinal column. His hips didn’t point forward, they pointed to the side. His kidneys were in the wrong place. His intestines and other organs were growing outside of his body.”
Sheila Dolan’s health was also at risk.
“In addition to the issues with Jameson,” Dolan said, “my wife’s health was also in jeopardy.”
The Dolan family found solace in their religion and support from Riley.
“What God gave us was Riley,” he said. “He gave us the Riley doctors and the Riley nurses and the Riley community. They helped us get through those next couple months and on December 29 of 2017, little Jameson Robert Dolan was born.”
After Jameson’s birth, the family worked with Riley to treat Jameson’s conditions.
“Over the course of the next couple years, we were inpatient for 10 different visits, he had 7 major surgeries, spent over 25 weeks in the hospital,” Dolan said. “And so Riley was our second home.”
Jameson’s health eventually improved thanks to the support from Riley. James Dolan beamed with pride as he looked at his family.
Dolan challenged PUDM participants to call four people, in honor of Jameson’s upcoming fourth birthday, tell them about Jameson’s story and ask them to donate.
“He’s happy, he’s healthy, he’s our baby boy. We wouldn’t have it any other way. As you can tell, he’s a miracle.”