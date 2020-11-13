Despite the hardships COVID-19 has caused many student organizations, the Purdue Space Program’s new podcast has caught the attention and participation of experienced people in the space industry around the world.
The “Midwest Rocketry Forum” focuses on rocketry and the space industry.
Eric Williamson, a junior in the College of Engineering and vice president of the PSP, said he contacted the CEO of United Launch Alliance on a whim. United Launch Alliance is the No. 1 space-launch provider in the U.S., according to its social media, and the PSP team said it was shocked when ULA said CEO Tory Bruno would be “more than happy.”
“We actually could not believe it. ... Eric sent us all the text and we totally thought he was kidding,” said Maor Gozalzani, a junior in the College of Engineering.
Bruno has been its biggest and most exciting guest so far, according to the team working on the podcast.
Williamson said hosting virtual events has benefited the team as it searches for guests.
“Because we went virtual, I think we were able to reach much broader and even physically further away guests,” Williamson said. “If we had an in-person conference, I really doubt Tory Bruno would fly out to Purdue and actually come here. When it’s only a two-hour Zoom call, you can really get whoever you want to hop on.”
Williamson interviewed Bruno and said he found it stressful to write up an outline and questions in two or three weeks.
“You can tell when you listen to the recording that I am a little bit nervous for the first 10 or 15 minutes,” Williamson said. “Once we got to talking and got it going, it kind of melted away.”
They discussed Bruno’s background in rocketry, where he has taken his company, his philosophy on leadership, the future of space and more.
Gozalzani and Jack Costello, a junior in the College of Engineering and the podcast’s committee chair, said the entire team contributes to episodes. Each member takes turns hosting episodes, taking charge of the interview and questions.
The newest episode features an interview with a team that restored an Apollo Guidance Computer from the Saturn Five Rockets that took the U.S. to the moon in the 1960s. The next one will see a SpaceX avionics engineer, which is meant to provide a contrast and comparison to 1960s technology, Williamson said.
“We have people all over the industry,” Costello said. “It has been really cool to see all these peoples’ different perspectives.”
The team emphasizes variety in its episodes. One episode features the development team of Kerbal Space Program II, a space-flight simulation video game. It has also hosted interviews with Purdue Aeronautics and Astronautics alumni, including the managing director of Purdue’s Zucrow Laboratories, and propulsion engineers at Virgin Orbit and Rocket Lab, which provide launch services for satellites.
“Under the context of rocketry, we didn’t want to limit it very much,” said Braden Grossfeld, a junior in the College of Engineering. “We have a little bit of something for everyone.”
Grossfeld also emphasized the team’s desire to amplify the voices of smaller yet powerful individuals in the field.
He said he looks for “those people who maybe aren’t the biggest names but have massive impacts on the industry.”
“I would try to find the people who have been around the industry for a lot longer,” he said, “that have been to a lot more places and who can talk about their experiences, that might not have a household name but have a vast trove of experience.”
During these interviews, nerves can run high, Williamson and Gozalzani said, but their shared passions smooth things out and make for an interesting experience once conversations start.
“It was nerve-wracking,” Gozalzani said. “I think once you start recording, and you get into the conversation, you realize they’re just normal people with really cool jobs, that’s all.”
Team members said they hope to build a network with guests, make a positive name for themselves and continue the podcast past the pandemic.
“There are a lot of stories to tell about space and space-tangential fields, and that’s always evolving as more things go into space,” Williamson said. “I don’t think we will run out of material anytime soon.”