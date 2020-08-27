"It’ll be unlike what we’ve ever done. We’re adapting to these new circumstances, we’re protecting everybody above and beyond what is normal.” — Bill Griffel
The Purdue Varsity Glee Club and the Purduettes looked far different from usual when members began rehearsals Monday morning, sporting specialized masks and face shields, taking temperatures upon arrival and standing far apart while singing.
A “singer’s mask” is made of canvas, and is designed to allow singers to take deeper breaths than a traditional mask, according to Purdue Musical Organizations Director Bill Griffel. The face shields serve as an extra precaution to prevent singers from spraying spit into their peers’ eyes.
“Singers are ‘super-spreaders,’” Griffel said, meaning their increased projection of saliva while singing might mean more spreading of droplets that contain viruses or other pathogens.
“We went double the protection,” he said. “Plus we’re social distanced at 7 feet, and we’re able to do it outside under a tent.”
Small ensembles, known as “specialty groups,” will be allowed inside Bailey Hall for some rehearsals. Groups with more than 10 people will have to remain outdoors. Purdue Bells will be allowed to practice indoors because it does not have any singers and is instrument-based.
While the new precautions are in place to keep the singers safe, they pose challenges as well.
“It’s been a little difficult to sing with the mask on and the face shield because (the sound) actually does reverberate back to us quite a bit,” said Reed Davisson, a member of Glee Club and junior in the College of Health and Human Sciences.
Those sound reverberations, as well as the distance between singers, can make it difficult for people to hear one another.
“It’s harder to hear outside and socially distanced,” said Ross Klink, Glee Club assistant manager and Chairman of the Sirs. “And that’s a big part of singing, being able to hear each other and make sure we’re singing the right parts and the right pitch.”
Klink said that PMO is already taking steps to address those issues.
“The tent helps a lot to keep our vocals within (the area),” Klink said. “If we didn’t have the tent the sound would disperse, so it’s easier to hear with the tent.”
Microphones set up within the tent also play the singers’ voices back to them to improve their ability to hear one another.
“Later,” Klink said, “we’re actually going to get little Bluetooth speaker packs that we’re gonna connect to our headphones, and it’ll connect to the speaker system, and we’ll be able to hear each other hopefully even better.”
In addition to social distancing, PMO will not have any in-person performances. Any performances will be presented virtually, including the annual Christmas Show for the first time in its 87-year history.
“It’ll be unlike what we’ve ever done,” Griffel said. “We’re adapting to these new circumstances, we’re protecting everybody above and beyond what is normal, to allow our singers to still gather and sing music together. Hopefully when things start to lift we can get back to performing as we used to.”
Davisson teased the potential for small, impromptu shows on campus, but there will be no large shows or concerts in person.
“Some of our specialties might go on campus and perform for passersby on the steps of Hovde (Hall) or something like that,” Davisson said.
Davisson said the steps PMO has in place to lower the transmission of COVID-19 feel adequate. If any members were to contract the virus, he thinks it would happen outside rehearsal.
“I think everybody has a little bit of anxiety for the unknown,” Griffel said, “but everybody (is) pretty upbeat and taking the precautions necessary.”