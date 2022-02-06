To invite the emergence of the new Lunar year, Grammy award winner Abigail Washburn and Chinese composer Wu Fei performed at Loeb playhouse on Saturday evening.
The two sat on stage in bright red dresses and introduced a blend of American and Chinese folk songs, melding the seemingly opposite instruments of the East and West together to tell their story of traveling the world and playing their instruments.
The performance featured Chinese and American folk pieces such as Wusili Boat Song and invited the audience to sing along.
Fei’s fingers lightly plucked the delicate strings of the guzheng, while Washburn complemented the instrument with the sound of the banjo.
Two decades ago, Washburn made the fateful decision to trade her prestigious law degree with a rustic, old-time American instrument, the claw-hammer banjo.
“I did have schemes in mind of becoming a lawyer and I had passed the HanXueping kaoshi which is kind of the TOEFL for entrance into Chinese University,” Washburn said in a Purdue Convocations press release on Friday, “and I was going to go to Beijing University to study law. I was not envisioning myself becoming a musician.”
On the other side of the world, Fei was studying at the China Conservatory of Music, mastering the craft of playing the guzheng, a traditional Chinese instrument with over 2,000 years of history.
“Just building communities (with) the people who matter in your own circle of life, and knowing that actually people from other parts of the world do exactly the same,” Fei said in an interview regarding how folk music transcends political and cultural boundaries.
For Toni and Joe Davisson, regular attendees of Purdue convocations, the event lived up to their expectations and they said the intertwining of the two different styles of music was the most wonderful part.
“I thought about the mix of cultures and I was actually taken aback, almost tearful,” Joe Davisson said. “It was the mixing of the Appalcian culture and all kinds of culture in China, it was very startling.”
The Davissons said they would describe the performance as hopeful.
Shantanu Kashyap, senior in the Polytechnic Institute, who works at Purdue convocations as a design intern said he expects all Purdue convocations to be great, but Washburn and Fei’s performance exceeded his expectations.
“For me, it was how interactive they were with the audience and they were making sure everybody was engaged and they were making people sing and everything like that,” Kashyap said “Also they were pretty friendly and funny.”
Natalia Valencia Montoya, senior in the College of Liberal Arts, said the performance was good and she enjoyed how Washburn and Fei tried different variations with the song
“They explained what was going on so I could have a better image of what they were singing,” Montoya said.