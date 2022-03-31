Students and faculty explored the Horticulture Park’s hiking trails to learn more about its fascinating fungi kingdom Wednesday evening.
“Fungi are actually more closely related to animals than plants,” Samira Fatemi, PhD student in the department of botany and plant pathology, said.
Fatemi said she is deeply involved in mycology and is currently researching yeast growing on romaine lettuce and implementing biotechnology to mitigate foodborne disease outbreaks.
She said she finds expeditions such as these as a great opportunity to share her knowledge of fungi with others who are interested. Fatemi said she believes mushroom foraging, an activity for gathering mushrooms, is the perfect way to teach those who are not highly educated on fungi. She hosts these events once a semester.
Along the journey, Fatemi picked several mushrooms off dying trees and leaves and passed them around for the group to observe. She identified them and described in great detail the significance of the particular species.
“There are 100,000 known species of fungi. Scientists believe there are at least 5 million,” Fatemi said, detailing her excitement on the unknown world of research that lies ahead.
Montgomery Smith, PhD student in the department of chemical engineering, attended the event to gain a better understanding of hunting mushrooms in the local area.
“I completed my undergraduate degree at Michigan State and I would mushroom hunt up there all the time,” Smith said, hoping to pick up on some of Fatemi’s tips. “I tried doing it in Indiana but was very unsuccessful.”
Other students were looking for a break from the monotony of college life.
“I really enjoy hiking and the outdoors,” Barth Mau, a graduate student at Purdue, said. “I don’t know much about mushrooms, but I am coming in with an open mind.”
Vanessa Pacheco, a coordinator for civic engagement and assistant director at Purdue’s wellness suite, said she was deeply interested in the impact of the environment on the well-being of young people. Pacheco assists Fatemi in hosting the hikes.
“We are very used to created and built environments,” Pacheco said. “There’s a big misconception that we can survive without having nature present in our everyday lives.”
Pacheco said being in nature can improve one’s mental health.
“It’s very important to be in nature to clear your head.”
Both Fatemi and Pacheco said they wished to continue the mushroom foraging event for semesters to come, and hope that many show up for mushroom hunting this upcoming fall, as the weather is ideal for particular species.