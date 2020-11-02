More than 53,000 voters in Tippecanoe County have already cast ballots in the 2020 presidential election, roughly 85% of the number who voted in the county in 2016, according to Tippecanoe County Clerk Julie Roush.
Roush said approximately 118,000 registered voters live in the county, meaning over half of those eligible have yet to vote. The Exponent has combined the resources voters need to be informed come Election Day, which is Tuesday, here.
Where to vote, how to navigate lines
The two vote centers within walking distance of campus are Mackey Arena on Northwestern Avenue and St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church on State Street. Though lines were long at both sites on their respective early voting days in October, Mackey Arena will add five more polling machines for Election Day, an increase from the 10 machines available on Oct. 13.
Check how long wait times are at the 19 polling stations in Tippecanoe County with the interactive map county workers have created. A complete list of polling locations can be found on the county's website.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you arrive at a vote center before 6 p.m., election workers must allow you to cast a ballot.
What to bring
If your Purdue student ID has an expiration date, you can use it as a form of identification at vote centers. For older students, this won't be the default, so be sure to check.
A government-issued photo ID such as a driver's license or a passport will work otherwise.
Vote centers in the county require or strongly encourage people to wear masks when waiting in line and entering polling locations, according to Roush. Mackey Arena makes masks mandatory as part of the Protect Purdue Pledge.
Spin scooters to offer free rides
Stuck in the residence halls with cold weather dissuading you from making the trek to the polls? Download the Spin app and hop on a scooter for $10 worth of free rides on Election Day.
In partnership with Purdue Student Government, the Spin app will send a promo code "SPINTOVOTE" that users can type in to earn free rides for the day.
Key races for Tippecanoe County voters
- County Council: A Q&A with Tippecanoe County Council candidates.
- County Commission: A breakdown of the function of the Tippecanoe County Commission, and what motivated a Democratic woman to challenge an all-male Republican commission.
- U.S. House of Representatives: The main issues motivating Democrat Joe Mackey and Republican incumbent Jim Baird in their race for the U.S. House of Representatives in Indiana's fourth district.
- Governor: A Purdue professor moderated the second debate between gubernatorial candidates Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, Democratic candidate Dr. Woody Myers and Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater.
- President: A majority of voters in Tippecanoe County chose President Donald Trump in 2016. The Exponent asked two Trump voters and two Biden voters in one West Lafayette neighborhood why they preferred each candidate. Read what motivates both sides.
Voting by mail?
To be counted, mail-in ballots must be received at the county election office by noon Tuesday. If you have a mail-in ballot you have yet to mail, bring it to the Tippecanoe County Office Building and drop it off on the third floor because the postal service cannot deliver it by Tuesday's deadline.
If you have already mailed your ballot and are worried it won't arrive by noon Tuesday, you can vote in person at a vote center and fill out the appropriate paperwork to surrender the absentee ballot you sent.
Read The Exponent's comprehensive Election Guide in PDF format to view a sample ballot and discover more about the issues at play in 2020.