According to a University press release, Pulitzer Prize-winning author and scholar Jared Diamond is scheduled to present his lecture "Upheaval: Turning Points for Nations in Crisis" at 6:30 pm on Feb. 12 in Stewart Center's Fowler Hall.
Diamond, a geography professor at UCLA, has published over 600 articles and six books, among which include "Crisis" and "Guns, Germs, and Steel," a Pulitzer Prize-winning analysis of geography and cultural diffusion. His lecture, based on his New York Times bestseller "Upheaval," will examine the way in which cultures adopt coping mechanisms called "selective change" in order to recover from crisis.
Diamond's lecture is presented as the second annual Jack Miller Center Lecture, and is a presentation of the College of Liberal Arts, the Department of History, the Louis Martin Sears Lecture Series and the Babcock Lanczos Fund.