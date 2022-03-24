Former Boilermaker and U.S. marine died in a plane crash south of Norway on Friday, according to reporting by CNN.
Matthew Tomkiewicz, 27, was in a training flight along with three other marines when the aircraft was reported missing at 6:26 p.m. local time Friday, according to the statement released by the Marines. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The deceased marines have been removed from the crash site and are in the process of being returned to the US, according to CNN.
Tomkiewicz, according to his LinkedIn profile, was a 2016 Purdue graduate who majored in professional flight. He was also a part of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity at Purdue.
“Our chapter would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family of Matt Tomkiewicz, a brother of the Gamma Omicron Chapter (‘13) and decorated Captain in the Marine Corps, who passed away on Friday night,” according to ATO’s Instagram page on Monday.
“We honor Matt for his sacrifice in defending our country — a true hero that we are all blessed to call a brother.”
ATO has not responded to The Exponent’s email and Instagram messages as of Wednesday evening.