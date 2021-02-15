The Purdue University Police Department sent an email to students Monday morning urging them and University employees to move their vehicles from some streets around campus by noon today to avoid being towed.
The streets drivers must move from include:
• Russell Street
• Martin Jischke Drive
• State Street between Martin Jischke Drive and McCutcheon Drive
• 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th streets
• Tower Drive
• Hilltop Drive
• McCutcheon Drive
• MacArthur Drive
• Airport Road
Temporary parking with relaxed parking enforcement is available at:
• McCutcheon Drive Parking Garage
• The north end of the Córdova Recreational Sports Center lot
(near Stadium Avenue)
• The north end of the R-lot (located north of Ross-Ade Stadium)
• Discovery Park lot (off Nimitz Drive and South Martin Jischke Drive)
CityBus is providing transportation from the R-lot and Discovery Park lot to centralized locations near residence halls, according to the email, between 9 a.m. and noon today. Future parking enforcement rules will be determined and communicated soon.