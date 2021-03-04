To our community,
First and foremost, we deeply apologize for the actions that transpired Monday, March 1st during the FSCL event: An Evening with Ebony Stewart. Such behavior has no place in our community, nor any community. To those who took this event seriously, we thank you for your attendance, and promise future events will have additional precautions to try and prevent incidents of this nature from happening again. Our goal is to create a welcoming and inclusive community for everyone, but actions that are similar to what transpired are the complete opposite of what we hope to achieve.
To those who provided hurtful or inappropriate comments, tampered with the event, and created an unwelcoming atmosphere, you have crossed the line. We are better than this, not only as students at Purdue, not only as FSCL community members, but as human beings. If you engaged in such behavior during this event, take a second to reflect on how you have affected not only our guest speaker, but also those who put in the time and effort to organize this event. We encourage all chapters and houses to have serious discussions about this incident and to reflect on what this reveals about our community.
We host these events so that we can learn and grow to be better people. The actions that transpired Monday, March 1st proved the need to further educate our community about what it means to be a representative of FSCL and to be a decent person. We are highly disappointed in those who decided to act in such a manner, and actions will be taken to ensure that this type of incident is not repeated.