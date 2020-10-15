An individual was arrested Thursday after allegedly pulling a knife on a staff member at St. Thomas Aquinas.
After pulling the knife, Deanthony Furman allegedly got on a CityBus, according to West Lafayette Police Department Lieutenant Stason Wiete.
Purdue police officers got behind the bus, and Furman later ran off the bus into Matthews Hall, where he was detained, Wiete said.
Students reported hearing screaming in the hall online, and posts on the Purdue subreddit said shouts of "Hands on your head!" and "Get on the ground!" were heard in the building.
PUPD Capt. Song Kang said later Thursday afternoon there is "no threat to the community."
Officers were dispatched at 3:03 p.m., Weite said. Furman is not a Purdue student, according to the University's online directory.
Wiete said Furman is currently in Tippecanoe County Jail on a single charge of intimidation. Furman's bail is currently set at $5,000.