After long lines of maskless students crowded Chauncey Hill bars Saturday morning, city officials have expressed concern about these types of gatherings even as a University spokesperson said participating in Breakfast Club is not a violation of the Protect Purdue Pledge.
Though West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis said the crowds at this year’s event seemed tame compared to previous Breakfast Clubs, he added that it was “disheartening” to see some students “completely disregarding” masks and social distancing.
“There’s a certain population base that believes that the masks and all that are for somebody else,” Dennis said. “Looking at the numbers and how they’re increasing throughout the community, I think that it’s imperative that everybody pitches in.”
“It’s not about you,” Dennis added. “It’s about the people you come in contact with.”
Purdue has seen an increase of 230 positive tests over the past seven days. Tippecanoe County’s seven-day average of new daily cases sits at 73. Eight days ago on Oct. 21, the average was at 55, and the county recorded a record-high increase in the number of cases with 109.
Despite some worry, one student said he was following recommended guidelines, and felt safe attending Breakfast Club.
“I know it’s kind of a controversial thing to go out right now, but at a certain point ... it’s hard to be socially ostracized, and not be around the people that I’m already around daily for class,” Aaron Cruz said, a senior in the College of Liberal Arts. “(We’re) following the same guidelines just inside of a building.”
Cruz’s group went to The Tap, which he said allowed less than half its capacity. His group members removed their masks only once they were seated, he said.
He said he wouldn’t have gone to Where Else or Harry’s Chocolate Shop because both bars had attracted densely packed lines early on.
“I personally wore masks and was social-distanced, but I noticed the line at Where Else where people weren’t wearing masks and were close up on each other,” he said. “That to me is where they should be wearing masks and be practicing social distancing.”
Bar owner, health department respond?
Tippecanoe County health officer Jeremy Adler said the clusters of maskless students celebrating the first home football game was “very concerning” to see. He said students should wear masks when social distancing is impossible and remain 6-feet from others even while waiting in lines for bars and restaurants.
“The coronavirus spreads easily in crowds where people are close together for prolonged periods of time and not wearing face coverings,” Adler said in an email. “Now is not the time to disregard preventive measures that are designed to keep everyone safe.”
Adler issued an order Wednesday barring most gatherings of more than 100 people unless the organizers submit a plan to limit the spread of COVID-19. An administrator said the order was not in response to the crowds over the weekend.
“This isn’t from the Breakfast Club ... If that does increase our numbers of COVID-19, we’re not going to see that for up to two weeks,” Health Department Administrator Khala Hochstedler said.
Mary Cook, co-owner of Harry’s Chocolate Shop, said the lines outside became so tightly packed because Harry’s is following health department capacity guidelines for indoor dining, so more people have to wait outside for seating to open up. The health order issued on Sept. 30 limits bars to half-capacity, and restaurants to 75% capacity.
She said a lack of open bars also caused Harry’s lines to swell. Harry’s and Where Else opened at 10 a.m., while other bars in Chauncey Village, such as The Tap and State 19, didn’t open until the afternoon.
“I know the lines are very long. They had nowhere else to go because they didn’t have the Cactus,” Cook said, noting that the Cactus was a beacon for Breakfast Clubbers before its closure on Sept. 2. “In order for us to match the mandates, we have more outside than we have inside.”
Harry’s employees tried to monitor the line, Cook said, but eventually these efforts became futile. “If (students are) gonna do it, they’re gonna do it,” she added.
Cook said the bar has faced scrutiny for its long lines in the days following Saturday’s event.
“People take pictures of the line and say what they want to say about what we’re doing inside,” she said. “They call the police, the health department, the mayor or the fire department and make a complaint, saying it has to be addressed.”
Despite the calls, Cook said the health department found no violations at Harry’s of procedures meant to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The health department will begin sending inspectors to monitor lines outside of restaurants and bars, as well as to enforce capacity restrictions indoors, Adler told The Exponent Tuesday.
“We’re doing what was put out in the mandate and probably more because the health department has been very satisfied with our work,” Cook said.
Purdue’s response
Purdue administration determined that participating in Breakfast Club is not a violation of the Protect Purdue Pledge despite it producing circumstances that mirrored earlier situations in which students were reprimanded.
"We had mixed reactions to the images from this past weekend," Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said. "While a few showed disregard for the health and safety of the Purdue community, many others illustrated creativity, restraint and how to responsibly enjoy the return of Big Ten football and a Boilermaker victory.
"We applaud the great majority of fans who swapped past gameday behaviors for a socially distanced watch party, difficult as it may have been."
Students who violate the pledge are subject to disciplinary action under the Regulations Governing Student Conduct, Disciplinary Proceedings and Appeals, which says prohibited behavior includes attending events where individuals do not follow "the requirements of maintaining appropriate social distancing (6-feet based on current public health guidance) and wearing an appropriate face mask."
These restrictions also apply to events that take place off-campus. A mandate for face coverings passed by the West Lafayette City Council on Sept. 8 threatens a fine of $100 for the first offense in which one fails to wear a mask when social distancing isn’t possible. Each subsequent offense is $250.
Protect Purdue protocols also specify that masks must be worn outside if distancing of 6-feet is not possible.
Jeffery Stefancic, an associate dean of students in the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities, which investigates reports of student misconduct, said that no specific students were cited as being involved and reiterated it isn’t a violation to participate in Breakfast Club or “simply go to a bar in costume.”
“We ask that our students honor the Protect Purdue Pledge off-campus similar to how they do on-campus,” he said. “Incidents reported with specific individuals cited are followed up on by the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities. We are encouraged that Tippecanoe County Health Officials will be taking a more proactive approach to monitoring situations like this in the future.”
