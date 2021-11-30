What do you get when you put together a bunch of K-pop loving students from a variety of backgrounds? An award winning dance team.
VariAsian placed first at the fifth annual K-Pop Festival in St. Louis earlier this month, beating nine other dance crews.
VariAsian is a Korean pop dance group founded by seven members in the spring of 2018 that has since grown to 47 members. Despite the name "VariAsian," which is a play on words referring to "variation," not all members are of Asian descent.
The group began with several students who were fans of K-Pop dance, said Tianyue Hao, VariAsian’s social media manager and a junior in the Krannert School of Management.
“They were so great that different organizations asked them to perform for different events,” Hao said. “Because they had no name and they were people with different backgrounds and different races, they just called themselves VariAsian.”
The dance group was able to easily build its connections right from the start. VariAsian is invited by many different organizations to perform, and through those events on campus the team can build connections to perform at competitions outside of Purdue.
“We’ll be invited by clubs at Purdue to perform at their events and eventually they’ll get to know us," said Danny Chang, co-captain and a senior in the College of Health and Human Sciences. "We don’t just perform at Purdue. We perform at other schools and at competitions we make connections with them."
VariAsian usually doesn’t choreograph its own dances. Instead, the team learns dances from famous K-Pop groups and reworks them into VariAsian's style.
“We’re mainly focused on K-Pop, and [famous K-Pop groups already] have made a dance [to their songs],” Hao said. “We mostly learn it and do our own formations. In our showcases, we do have a set of original choreo which encourages people to make up their own dance.”
One of the main inspirations for the team's choreography is the K-Pop group SEVENTEEN, Hao said. VariAsian imitates a lot of Seventeen's choreography since they split their members into groups. Most of the choreography from SEVENTEEN tends to be challenging, Chang said, but practicing those difficult dances helps bring the team together.
“Their name is SEVENTEEN, but they have 13 people in it,” Chang said. “We always choose their songs because it fits us since we have 13 people in a group.”
VariAsian’s next event will take place on April 23 at an unconfirmed location, when the team will have its final showcase of the year.