As I struggled to get the student section wristband off my wrist, annoyed by Purdue’s trademarked ability to lose after leading at the half, two things were on my mind.
First, why are these wristbands so hard to take off? Even Houdini would struggle to free himself from the little fabric prison.
The second thought is less frustrating and more humbling. The noon kickoff Saturday marked the beginning of a new era of Boilermaker football. Ryan Walters is the first new head coach since Jeffrey Brohm took over six years ago.
Besides a new head honcho, Saturday’s game marked the 100th season of Purdue Boilermaker football. The first season at the old Ross-Ade took place when Orville Redenbacher was a freshman at Purdue and the Boilermaker Special was still 16 years aways from becoming the best 8 a.m. wake up call in the NCAA.
Times were different. I am cautiously hopeful the 2023 Boilermakers will match the win percentage of the 1924 Boilermakers. With the loss to Fresno State, the Boilermakers can afford only two more losses this season.
But even if Purdue decides to pull a classic Darrell Hazel and compile a 1-11 record this season, there’s the newly renovated south end zone.
I spent most of the game checking out this new addition and seeing what it had to offer. My favorite parts of the south end zone renovations are the two small patio areas on either side. I often found myself just standing and watching the game from there, safe from the threat of empty Fireball shooters.
However, I soon became thirsty as I stood under the hot September sun. So, I decided to see if I could find something that was not a bottle of Dasani water. However, I struggled to find any concession stands in the south end zone complex.
To my horror, I found none except for one little concession cart on the west patio, but it had nothing I wanted to eat. So I had to slough through the sweaty sea of fans just to get a bite to eat.
My journey around the horseshoe took the entirety of the second quarter as I struggled to make my way through the jam-packed concourse.
When adding the four-thousand “seats” in the south end zone (there are no bleachers or seats, just bars to lean against), Purdue either forgot to consider the strain on concessions or willfully ignored it. Either way, walking through said concourse is a nightmare.
However, I love football and squeezing tightly against strangers, so I might still enjoy the new era of Purdue football.