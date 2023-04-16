Dozens of students marched from the Engineering Fountain to Krach Lawn, waving Palestinian flags and chanting, “Al-Aqsa don’t you cry, Palestine will never die,” to the beat of a darbuka.
Cars honked and students cheered in support of the protest as protestors sprinted to hand out Palestinian flags to onlookers. A protester climbed the Engineering Fountain holding a sign saying “There’s no both sides to genocide.”
The protest was organized by Students for Justice in Palestine, a campus organization that advocates for Palestinian rights against what they call “Israeli apartheid.”
SJP organized the protest to raise awareness about a raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem by Israeli forces last week during Ramadan, the Islamic holy month.
“They beat them, they locked them up and they banned them from entering to pray even though it was one of the holiest days,” said Johnny Hazboun, a Palestinian originally raised in Jordan and one of the protesters.
“We want to make sure people know that there is a Palestinian presence at Purdue,” the first-year engineering student said.
This is the first major protest hosted by the group since its resurgence after the pandemic, one of the board members of the club, Fareeha Mouzan, said.
Mouzan, a senior in the College of Health and Human Sciences, hopes that the club can eventually bring enough awareness to campus to encourage Purdue to release a statement condemning the violence in Palestine, like other universities have before.
Mouzan said that you don’t have to be Palestinian or Middle Eastern to learn about and support the movement.
“For me, I work a lot with kids,” she said. “Seeing the horrible things they’ve had to go through (drew me into the movement) because they really don’t deserve to go through that.”
As the protest progressed, the group passed by Purdue Hillel, the Jewish cultural center, and took a right at Russell Street. Mouzan insisted, however, that passing by Hillel was purely an accident, and the group was just heading towards Krach Lawn.
Shatha Alrasheed, a senior in the College of Engineering and the president of the Southwest Asia and North African Student Union, said the free-Palestine movement has nothing to do with religion.
“A lot of people don’t understand that it’s not a religious conflict,” she said. “(Israel is) actually a colonial project that is built on stolen land from indigenous people.”
“Jewish people have love and peace,” Hazboun said. “We are not targeting them; we are targeting the occupation and the apartheid.”
Sami Zagha, a junior in the College of Engineering like Hazboun, is a Palestinian raised in Jordan. Zagha said his grandparents left Palestine when Israeli forces started an “ethnic cleansing” campaign against Palestinians.
“Many people, such as my grandparents, were forced to flee Palestine on footpaths to Jordan,” he said. “That’s the reason there are more Palestinians outside Palestine as refugees than in Palestine.”
The United Kingdom started the colonial effort in Palestine, and the United States is what keeps it going by supplying military aid to the Israeli government, Alrasheed said. She hopes that protests such as this one will educate Americans on the role their government plays in the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Alrasheed encourages people to contact local representatives about the conflict and boycott businesses that support the Israeli government.
“Palestinians don’t have the opportunities to seek their freedom,” she said. “So as people who are not in Palestine, who can protest and can boycott, we really have to.”