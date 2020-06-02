Professors in the Krannert School of Management will host an hourlong webinar Wednesday on stocks, small business and stability for its COVID-19 Impact Webinar Series.
The livestream will be 11 a.m. Wednesday on the Krannert Facebook page, according to a news release.
Panelists will be: Huseyin Gulen, professor of finance, who will discuss COVID-19’s effect on the stock market; Cathy Zhang, associate professor of economics, who will talk about the Federal Reserve and small business; and Trevor Gallen, assistant professor of economics, who will discuss “Where does the economy go from here?”
The panelists will answer questions submitted through the comment section of the Facebook livestream, according to the release.