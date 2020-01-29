Purdue researchers have developed a technique yielding a new form of corrosion-resistant nickel for use in medical, automotive and manufacturing technologies, according to a Purdue News press release.
This technique, a hybrid process in which high-yield electrodeposition is applied on certain conductive substrates, focuses on the crystalline granular structures of metals — known as boundary areas — that are capable of strengthening metals for high-strength demand. Boundary areas however are prone to acting as stress concentrators, vulnerable to corrosion and electron scattering per the release.
This technique, applied to nickel, creates what is known as a twin boundary, which promotes material strength and corrosion resistance.
"We developed a hybrid technique to create nickel coatings with twin boundaries that are strong and corrosion-resistant," said Xinghang Zhang, a professor of materials engineering in Purdue’s College of Engineering, in the release. "We want our work to inspire others to invent new materials with fresh minds."
Potential industrial applications of this technology include uses in semiconductor production and in the automotive and medical industries, with the high material strength and corrosion-resistant qualities best suited for delicate applications