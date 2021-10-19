'Everything is just so confusing'

When her husband beat her so badly he gave her a life-altering back injury, Indiana University graduate student "Neha" finally went to Purdue's Title IX department to report him.
Instead of being given the support and resources to heal, she said she was met with hostility in a process fraught with confusion.
Although Purdue offers Title IX support, not all students know how the process works or what is supported by Title IX laws.
Title IX is a federal law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in any federally funded education program or activity. The university is obligated under Title IX to eliminate any sex-based harassment or discrimination, prevent its recurrence and address its effects.
For most students, sexual misconduct allegations are addressed through the Office of Institutional Equity. But what most students don’t know is that their location determines the body that presides over those complaints.
For students living on campus, in fraternity, sorority and cooperative life or in apartments master-leased by the university, the process is conducted through Title IX. It’s applicable for both graduate and undergraduate students.
For students living off campus and outside the university for study abroad or otherwise sanctioned travel, the anti-harassment policy determines how investigations proceed.
Title IX Investigations
Christie Wright began working as an external investigator for the university in 2016.
“At the time, we didn’t have the Title IX harassment policy,” she said. “So any allegations of discrimination, harassment, sexual violence and relationship violence all fell under the anti-harassment policy.”
In her current role as director of OIE, Wright is responsible for overseeing Title IX investigations, equity in the hiring process and disability accommodations.
Aside from the Title IX and anti-harassment policies, students can also report incidents to the Center for Advocacy, Response and Education and law enforcement.
CARE is available to all students enrolled at Purdue. For law enforcement, all incidents should be reported to the respective police department.
Not all reports that go through the Title IX office or CARE are given to the police if a victim prefers the report not be shared, Purdue police spokesperson Capt. Song Kang said in a phone call on Thursday.
All incidents reported to law enforcement directly are shared with the Title IX office and CARE to ensure that incidents are not duplicated in crime logs.
“We want CARE to be aware and we want Title IX to be aware,” Kang said. “On the reverse side, though, the victim may not be comfortable letting anyone else know or contacting the police until they are ready, so it is sort of a unilateral thing. There is verification without letting the victim’s information out so that we don’t double-count cases.”
Because of not wanting to reveal their identities and because of lack of support from those around them, some students chose not to report to CARE or the police.
Students express uncertainty and confusion
A sophomore in Krannert School of Management, who requested anonymity and will instead go by “S,” said she was drugged and raped at a party her freshman year.
“I remember the beginning of the party,” S said. “After a while, my memory of what happened became foggy. The only thing I remember from the end of the night was someone lying next to me in a bed I’d never seen before.”
S said she knew she was drugged because she drank only one seltzer, so she wouldn’t have blacked out unless her drink was spiked.
Still, S didn’t report her rape.
“When I told my friends and my parents that it happened, they told me I was lying,” S said. “They didn’t believe me, so why would the police or administration? I thought it would be a waste of my time at that point.”
Although S said the pain and distrust she experienced was harder than anything else she’s experienced before, S tries to not let what happened take hold of her.
“I’ll never forget that it happened,” she said. “I’ll never forget my friends’ and family’s response. But I’ll also never let it define who I am.”
A junior in the College of Liberal Arts, whose middle name is Nicole, faced a similar distrust when she was sexually harassed. Nicole said she was repeatedly groped and fondled by someone in a class with her.
The first time it happened, Nicole was among a crowd of people trying to get into a lecture hall for her first-year composition class. Nearly 100 people were in the crowd, and someone near Nicole groped her. She was shocked, waiting a moment to turn around, but with people moving in all directions around her, she didn’t see who did it.
Nicole said she would come to find out in later weeks that the same student would stand near her when the class was filing into the lecture hall and inappropriately touch or grab her nearly every time the class gathered.
After she was grabbed around five times, Nicole said, she stopped going to the class.
“No one ever saw him do it but me,” she said. “I didn’t know what to do, so I never confronted him about it. I just don’t know why people think it’s OK to touch and grab other people however they want to.”
Nicole didn’t bring these experiences to the Title IX department because of what her roommate told her.
“I was friends with my roommate all through high school,” Nicole said. “I trusted her because I’d known her for so long, so I told her what happened.
“All she said to me was, ‘You weren’t raped, so why are you making it such a big deal? Grow up,’ “I felt so invalidated, and I doubted myself and why I was letting it get to me so much. That comment hurt me so much. We’re no longer friends.”
Nicole said that if her roommate hadn’t made that comment, she may have reported it because she knew the name of the perpetrator, but now, she said she won’t report it.
“I don’t even know how I’d report it,” Nicole said. “The police wouldn’t care, and everything is just so confusing. I feel like reporting it would just make things worse.”
Wright didn’t want to speculate whether or not students are likely to report as “the reasons someone may or may not want to file a report are varied and personal,” she said.
Meeting criteria for Title IX or Anti-Harassment
For an incident to fall under Title IX policies, it needs to meet certain criteria.
“For it to be a Title IX incident, it has to occur within the United States, after Aug. 14, 2020 and occur on campus or campus controlled or owned property,” Wright said.
According to Title IX federal regulations, a complaint must be filed within 180 days of the alleged incident.
Title IX allows for complainants to pursue either a formal resolution or informal resolution process, but regardless of resolution method, a formal complaint must be filed.
“You can file a complaint on your own behalf or on behalf of someone else, if you have a friend who has experienced something,” Wright said.
Once filed, the report then goes to Wright, as well as Aubrey Able, the senior associate director of OIE.
Wright said Able is the primary point of contact for the office, and she is often responsible for outreach once a complaint has been filed.
The office will then reach out to the student who filed the complaint or on whose behalf the complaint was filed.
“We will send them a message letting them know we’re here,” Wright said. “We’d like to meet with (them) and go over different options and supportive measures.
“We also include information about outreach for CARE, and really try to give (them) autonomy and authority over the decision making process.”
Once an investigation has been opened, the complainant then has the power to choose whether they would prefer a formal or informal resolution process.
A formal investigation includes a hearing with cross-examinations. An informal resolution works more between the two parties to reach a consensus.
Wright said informal resolutions often involve the complainant moving into a different dorm or into a different class.
When a student chooses the informal resolution process, the respondent cannot be sanctioned, because it constitutes a formal resolution process. That means if the involved parties come to an agreement about one person moving out of a residential hall, it always has to be the complainant.
The formal resolution process constitutes a 60-day investigation. Purdue has one senior investigator and two regular investigators, according to the OIE website.
When the investigation process is concluded, both the complainant and the respondent have access to all materials collected and can dispute or suggest additional materials.
The formal resolution process involves a hearing where both parties may be cross-examined. Students are allowed one person in the room with them for support.
Once the hearing is concluded, a verdict is issued. Both parties can dispute the verdict. If it’s determined that there was in fact a violation of policies, the respondent is issued formal sanctions.
The anti-harassment policy is applicable for students who don’t fall under the Title IX policy. This consists of students living off campus, in apartments not master-leased by the university and students studying abroad.
Unlike Title IX, there’s no time constraint on reporting an incident. So all incidents that could be classified as a Title IX incident that occurred before Aug. 14, 2020, would fall under the anti-harassment policy.
The informal resolution process for anti-harassment works similarly to the way it does in the Title IX process. The only major difference is that a formal complaint doesn’t need to be filed to initiate the process.
In the case of a formal resolution, the investigation takes place over a 45-day period rather than 60.
The anti-harassment policy also does not have a formal hearing, but rather a committee meeting, where the complainant and the respondent can tell their side of the story individually.
When an investigation is initiated by either of these policies, Wright said that a mutual no-contact directive is issued.
“I think that’s a positive change with the new Title IX regulations,” she said. “They specifically state that a mutual no-contact directive is no longer a formal sanction.”
A mutual no-contact directive is a letter from the OIE that’s sent to both the complainant and the respondent.
“It lets them know that they’re not to have any direct or indirect contact with each other, and it lists the prohibited means of contact, including social media or having a friend contact them on (their) behalf,” she said.
A student’s experience with Title IX
Neha, who is going by a fake name for her personal safety, said the Title IX office was slow to address her concerns about her abusive husband, “John,” a Purdue graduate student. She said the office’s lack of expediency put her in more danger.
John lived in Purdue Village while they were together, so Neha would often come to Purdue on weekends and holidays to spend time with John.
Instead of enjoying time together, John would physically attack and rape Neha to the point that Neha had to go to the emergency room three different times, she said. Neha said that she faced his abuse constantly.
“(John) would always tell me, ‘The police won’t help you because you’re international. Nobody will help you,’” Neha said. “I had that idea that I would die alone.
“I tried to commit suicide.”
In August 2019, John beat Neha so badly that she had to go to the hospital for a neck injury, she said. Hospital records show that Neha was checked in for a neck injury, but Purdue police say they have no records of her ex-husband in their logs, nor has he been charged with a crime, according to online court records. Neha didn’t file a complaint to the Title IX office until John allegedly gave her a life-altering back injury — twice.
“He gave me scoliosis with his bare hand,” Neha said. “My doctor was awestruck. This kind of injury only happens when you’re in a massive car accident, but my back was basically carved in two places by a bare hand. I was having trouble walking. My leg still gets numb.”
At that time, Neha said she wanted to file a complaint with Purdue’s Title IX office; however, John promised to stop the abuse, and Neha believed him.
In April 2020, John damaged Neha’s spine again.
“I called Purdue police, and they rescued me,” Neha said. “They kept (John) in jail for a whole month. They informed Title IX that very day.”
Kang said police have no record of arresting Neha’s ex-husband, but Neha provided video evidence of verbal abuse and hospital documents stating that she was strangled on multiple occasions.
“A lot of information will be shielded and protected, but it may have been an investigative phase and prosecutors chose to not continue forward,” Kang said about the lack of information.
Still, Neha said that the Title IX office never contacted her directly about that incident.
Neha said she was given a COVID-19 test at the hospital because she was having a hard time breathing. For the safety of those around her, she was placed into isolation housing. After three days of isolation and testing negative for COVID-19, the Title IX office finally contacted her.
“All they said was to get out of COVID housing,” Neha said. “Where was I supposed to go? The apartment was a crime scene. They wanted me to go back to my husband, but he would kill me this time. I had severe PTSD from being there, but Purdue authorities told me to go back there.”
After going back to IU, Neha eventually contacted IU’s Title IX office, who contacted Purdue’s Title IX office. After that, Purdue contacted Neha.
“Purdue expected me to make my decision right there whether or not I wanted to make a (formal or informal complaint),” Neha said. “I was having severe PTSD and could not focus. I was traumatized. I told them I wanted minimal action because any major action could threaten my life because he knows where I live.”
Neha said that Purdue Title IX only moved John to a different apartment, and they didn’t notify Neha of what they were doing until they completed the processes.
After a few months of not hearing what happened, Neha said she contacted Title IX to ask what they did to John.
They did not reply.
“I asked them, ‘Is it possible now to do a (formal resolution)?’ They did not reply for two months,” Neha said. “Christie Wright called me in August 2020. I told her to do a hard inquiry, but she said she couldn’t do that because policies changed in August.”
Although Neha said she sent a request for a formal resolution in June, she said the Title IX office didn’t respond until August, making her unable to file because of new policies.
“I just don’t know how they could do that,” Neha said. “(John) is a graduate student assistant, and two of his students filed Title IX appeals for his misogynistic attitude. They couldn’t do anything about it because he didn’t have anything else on his record. If they would have taken in my case and how he abused me, raped me, gave me a back injury that will never heal, he would face severe consequences.”
After she threatened to talk to the media, Neha said Wright finally emailed her explaining that John had been moved out of his Purdue Village apartment for violating Purdue’s code of conduct.
She was hoping for more affirmative action and support from the university, and Neha was disappointed by how her case was handled.
“It was so traumatizing how they talked to me,” Neha said. “Wherever I go, now I have to file a police complaint saying that my ex might harm me because they didn’t do anything while it was happening.”
Wright declined to comment on the choice to only remove John from Purdue Village and not take any additional legal steps against him.
Neha called the knowledge that Purdue is paying for John’s education through scholarships distressing.
“Purdue is basically paying hundreds of thousands of dollars on a rapist,” Neha said. “Purdue says they have ‘zero tolerance’ policy for campus violence, but what Purdue did is not ‘zero tolerance.’”
Neha said that the stress of going through the Title IX process was incredibly damaging to her mentally and physically, falling into a deep depression because of how she said she was treated.
“My experience with Purdue Title IX was horrible,” Neha said. “It is the worst injustice I ever faced.”