An effigy of former president George Bush waved above a crowd of chanting people, as protestors beat it with sticks and threw shoes. Others waved signs reading “Bush belongs in the Hague,” and “KYS, George Bush”.
“Mitch and Bush, don’t you lie. Because of you, children died,” chanted the protestors.
In response, a man in line to see the former President shouted that Bush was “the greatest president ever.”
“Fuck Bush,” a protestor yelled back from the crowd, “and fuck you.”
Protestors from the Young Democratic Socialists of America and the Greater Lafayette Democratic Socialists of America gathered Tuesday night to protest against former president Bush, who had been invited to speak at the Elliott Hall of Music as part of outgoing Purdue President Mitch Daniels’ Presidential Lecture Series.
The protestors objected to the former president being invited to speak at Purdue, calling him an untried war criminal and saying that the event was an attempt to “erase” the memory of Bush’s presidency.
“We think that Bush represents the elite of the United States, who was willing to sacrifice the lives of ordinary people for his own self interests,” said Bill Mullen, the media representative of the GLDSA. “Having him here is the blackest possible eye on the university.”
The group of about 60 protestors marched from the Engineering Arch on Stadium Avenue at 5:15. Along the way, YDSA and GLDSA representatives walked alongside the crowd, handing out fliers that listed Bush’s alleged war crimes to passersby. Police officers remained confined to the sides of the protestors’ path.
On Monday the night before the protest, at a “teach-in” about George Bush hosted by the YDSA in the Wetherill Laboratory of Chemistry, officers from the Purdue Police Department arrived unannounced to discuss the march’s route and safety procedures.
“We talked [with YDSA] about the events that will occur tomorrow,” said Captain Allen Myles, one of the officers at the teach-in. “The police will be there to make sure that YDSA is able to accomplish its goal, and that we’ll be able to accomplish our goal of protecting the former president.”
The protestors finally stopped their march in front of Wilmeth Active Learning Center around 5:30, gathering in a group to chant at audience members waiting in line to see Bush’s speech.
“It’s always cool to see a former president, whatever opinions you may have on him,” said Leo Crampton, a student from Indiana University who said he drove to Purdue exclusively to see Bush speak. “I’m very intrigued to see so many protestors. I was blown away when I got here from Bloomington.”
Along with the YDSA and GLDSA, three members of the Libertarian Party of Tippecanoe County also made an appearance to protest Bush, shouting that he was a “war criminal” and waving signs saying “lock him up.”
Despite their participation in the protest, the LPTC emphasized they were in no way associated with YDSA or GLDSA.
“I’m heartened to see so many show up in opposition to George Bush,” said Randy Young, one of the LPTC protestors. “Even though they’re socialists.”
Young thought for a minute, before changing his mind.
“Actually no, I don’t like how organized those socialists seem.”
The rally in front of WALC consisted of speakers from YDSA and GLDSA, as well as a series of chants including “Bush is a criminal” and “from Iraq to Palestine, occupation is a crime.” Off to the sides, some students independent of any organization gathered to heckle the protestors, shouting “God bless Bush.”
Some protestors expressed disappointment with the amount of people who bought tickets to the event, which sold out within days of becoming available. Others, however, argued that Purdue students weren’t at fault for the large showing.
“Tickets were made available to Purdue donors before they were made available to Purdue students,” said Emily Slater, the media representative of YDSA. “[Bush’s speech] is not for the students, it’s for donors so that Purdue can line its pockets.”
Slater pointed to the line of people outside of Elliot Hall.
“Look at them. Very few of them are actual students at all.”
“The audience in Elliot Hall will include invited guests ranging from Purdue students and ROTC members to administrators and community members, along with the general public who secured them via Ticketmaster,” said Tim Doty, the Director of Media and Public Relations at Purdue, prior to the event on November 9th.
Cass Roach, a sophomore in Applied Mathematics who created the effigy protesters crumpled, said that Bush was the perfect person to make an effigy of, due to being “exceptionally evil.”
“And if we’re being honest, I’ve always wanted to make an effigy of someone,” he said.
As the crowd of protestors began to disperse, some began to hug, while others gathered in groups to express satisfaction with the protest.
“The turnout for Bush’s speech isn’t what’s important tonight,” said Frank Rosenthal, a Lafayette local and member of GLDSA.
“It’s this turnout,” he said, pointing to the large crowd of protestors. “This is what gives me hope that things will change.”