In the hustle and bustle of the first few days of classes for the fall semester, some students have found themselves lost trying to get to a new lecture hall created in the old "University Church."
The source of the confusion seems to stem from two churches having similar names and addresses.
The churches are "University Lutheran Church," 460 Northwestern Ave. and "Campus House," 320 North St. Campus House was formerly in the old University Church building while Campus House new building was built at 1000 W. State St. However, Google Maps have not been updated to reflect those changes..
If you have a class in the University Church, you are most likely looking for the building at the corner of Grant and North streets, next door to K-SW Square and across from the Grant Street Parking Garage.
University Church was converted into a lecture hall that can seat upwards of 250 students this year, per a Purdue News Release.
University Lutheran Church, which also houses the Exponent on the second floor, is on Northwestern Avenue and next to the Northwestern Parking Garage. Since Monday, dozens of students have shown up for classes at the wrong building.