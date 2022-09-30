There wasn’t a cloud in the sky, but the ever growing shadow over Hovde Hall loomed as students gathered outside its steps.
MeToo Purdue held a protest Friday outside of Hovde while administrators looked down at them through their open windows. The group gathered in protest against Purdue’s involvement in last week’s Nancy Roe vs. Purdue trial, in which a federal jury found that Purdue had malicious intent when suspending a female student that had reportedly been sexually assaulted.
The crowd of 60 students held up signs, some reading “red tape won’t cover up rape,” and “punish rapists not victims,” in silent support of the organizers speaking before them.
“It has become quite obvious that Purdue’s administration has taken advantage of our kindness and our patience, only leaving us with empty promises and no action,” MeToo Purdue President Charlotte Russell said. “I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of empty promises.”
After its first meeting with Purdue’s administration,which lasted only five minutes and administrators left in the middle of, the administration never met with the group again without a third-party present, Russell said.
“We were told (at the first meeting) the key to solving sexual violence is to get more people to report,” Russell said. “That very same administration that told us this is now punishing survivors that do report claiming that they’re lying.”
MeToo Purdue Public Relations Chair Beth Kelley started to choke up during her speech, having to pause and take a moment before continuing.
“A lot of people in my life have been affected by this issue, and it hits a little too close to home in some instances,” Kelley said after the protest. “It reminds me of how frankly powerless we can feel in these situations, and it takes away from who you are; it’s a part of you that was taken away and exploited.”
After Kelley’s speech, Russell with tears in her eyes embraced her while Vice President Grace Gochnauer delivered her speech.
Gochnauer wore bright hand painted jeans with the words “Me Too” and “These Stories Belong To Boilers” displayed on the front side. Her voice never wavered as she shared her story through her poem “The After.”
The poem displays her thoughts and emotions before, during and after her sexual assult. “We’ve seen Purdue consistently ignore survivors, ignore change and just refuse to acknowledge that they’re doing things wrong,” Gochnauer said after the protest.
Once the speeches concluded, the students made a loop around campus all the way to Grant Street before returning to Hovde Hall. Along the way they chanted, “What do we say loud and clear? Rapists are not welcome here,” and “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Purdue’s admin has got to go.”
Last week, MeToo Purdue posted a list of three demands. The demands included Katie Sermersheim, dean of students and vice provost of student life, and Alysa Rollock’s, vice president for ethics and compliance, immediate resignation, a revision of Purdue’s false allegation statement and evidence policy and university support of the Center for Advocacy, Response and Education.
“I don’t really feel completely safe anywhere,” Mental Health Chair Grace Pearson said. ”It doesn’t sit well with me knowing that the people I’m paying to give me an education don’t care about me.”