Students with ADHD receiving prescriptions for stimulant medication through the Purdue University Student Health Center will have to find a new prescriber.
PUSH will stop initiating the prescription of stimulants beginning Aug. 15 and will stop prescribing stimulants to patients already receiving prescriptions through a PUSH physician or nurse practitioner, PUSH Medical Director Dr. Craig Nadelson said in an email Monday.
Stimulants such as Adderall, Vyvnze, Dexadrine, Concerta and Ritalin are commonly prescribed medications for ADHD.
"There is growing evidence that stimulants may not be the ideal choice for treatment of Adult ADD/ADHD, and that behavioral health counseling and possibly another class of medication could be more ideal for you," the email reads. "For this reason, as well as the well-known issues surrounding stimulant abuse on campuses, PUSH has made the decision to phase out of prescribing this class of medication."
A study in 2015 estimated 17% of college students abuse stimulate medication.
A PUSH employee at the front desk said Nadelson was out of the office Friday and that the decision was "a collaborative decision" by a leadership group.
"'Inconveniences' is an understatement for disruptions this decision will cause to students, including myself," Charlotte Lee, a doctoral student in agronomy, tweeted in response to the email. "ADHD treatment choices should be between an individual and their provider, no room for Purdue!"
Lee also said she would like to see examples of the "growing evidence" referenced in the letter.
"I fear their course of action is both perpetuating the stigma surrounding stimulant medication and burdening individuals who depend on these medications to be productive students and university employees," Lee said.