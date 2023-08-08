A 21-year-old Purdue student and an 82-year-old West Lafayette resident each reported to police on Monday that they are the victims of fraud.
The student, a resident of the Fuse apartment complex, told police that in June "they were deceived by a person who claimed to be an officials from the Chinese government who convinced them to pay $335,000 to avoid arrest."
The 82-year-old told police that on July 26 "they were deceived by a person who claimed to be an official from Bank of America, who convinced them to pay $80,000 to investigate the malicious software on their computer."
No other details were provided in the logs. But these aren't exactly the first scams reported to WLPD.
“The WLPD would like to remind all students, especially our international guests, that no legitimate enforcement authority will ever ask you to pay a bond or fine using store gift cards or phone applications like Zelle,” WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said last year about similar scams. “In fact, if anyone ever contacts you and asks you to pay for anything with a gift card, it is guaranteed to be a scam.”