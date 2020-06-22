All large-scale events this fall run by the student-led Purdue Interfraternity and Cooperative councils have been canceled, and a moratorium has been set on all in-person social events until further notice.
A Purdue News press release notes that small-scale events, such as meetings and training exercises where social distancing is possible, will be allowed. Organization events must adhere to University guidelines and be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
About 20% of undergraduate students take part in one of these organizations, according to the release. Activities involving more than 150 people will not be allowed.
“We will do our part to overcome these challenges by coming together and once again committing to protect our members,” president of the Purdue Interfraternity Council Liam Bettez said in the release.
The councils will be focusing on finding new ways to engage, socialize and work through organization operations, according to Bettez and Taylor Doehrman, president of the Purdue Cooperative Council.
“This decision does not come lightly," Doehrman said in the release. "However, it is one that will ensure a more safe environment for our members, our community and those we love.”
Both Bettez and Doehrman said they expect their members to abide by the Protect Purdue Pledge, which all faculty, staff and students must sign, the release notes.
Brandon Cutler, director of Purdue’s Fraternity, Sorority and Cooperative Life Activities, emphasized the importance of the councils' statements.
“Hopefully, this will help inspire the rest of the Purdue student body specifically, and the entire campus collectively, about the importance of working together to keep our campus healthy and safe as we begin and progress through the fall semester,” Cutler said in the release.
The IFC represents 42 fraternities on campus, according to its webpage. Cooperative living on Purdue comprises 11 houses, per the FSCL website.