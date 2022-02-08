Fencing at Purdue began in 1922 as a five-member men’s varsity foil squad. 100 years later, the Purdue Fencing Club is now a co-ed club sports team made up of more than 60 members.
The team practices on Tuesdays and Thursdays in multipurpose room five at the Co-Rec, a room designed for fencing. The team travels and competes at large universities such as the University of Notre Dame, the University of Wisconsin and Northwestern University.
Multipurpose room five has black lines of tape along the floor marking each strip, the area where a fencing match takes place. Each strip is a long rectangular shape split into two separate sections for each fencer to stand in. The end of the rectangle is taped with crossmarks, called a backbox, that warn the fencer they are getting too close to the end of the strip.
“A lot of times at other fencing practices, you don’t have strips on the floor, you have to put them down yourself and that’s a really time consuming process,” Kayla Zemek, the treasurer for the Fencing Club said. “By having the strips already on the floor, it saves us a lot of time.”
In addition to traveling, the club hosts two annual fencing tournaments every year: one in the fall and one in the spring. The team travels by bus the day before the tournament and stays in hotels close to the hosting campus. The next day, the team competes in day-long tournaments.
At these tournaments, fencers compete against up to 10 different schools and face off individual team members in bouts, or five-minute matches, according to their blade. Members of the team can expect to compete in about 30 bouts per tournament.
“There’s three blades – Épée, Sabre and Foil, and none of these mix, so it’s almost like three sub-sports within the sport, where Épéeists fence against Épéeists and foilists fence against foilists,” said Eric Wang, a junior in the College of Engineering.
The three blades wear different jackets. Foilists wear a lamé, or a silver sleeveless vest defining where the target area is. Sabreists wear a lamé as well, however this jacket has sleeves. Épéeists wear a white jacket.
For those who are new to fencing, an eight-class beginner’s session is held at the start of the school year. This training session is $40 a person and walks through all the basics such as safety procedures, how each blade works and the different equipment used. Dues for the rest of the year are $150 per person, which includes the cost of tournaments and equipment.
“We’re pretty recreational,” club president Miranda Carter said. “I have a few really serious fencers on this team that are highly rated by the United States Fencing Association. They’re the people who decide who goes on the Olympic teams.”
Carter, a senior in the College of Science, began fencing her freshman year at Purdue. She said she started in the beginner’s class and enjoyed it.
“I really liked the people, and everybody was super nice,” she said. “The sport is really cool too, because who doesn’t like to get to say ‘I get to play with swords three times a week?’”
Zemek, a junior in the College of Health and Human Sciences, said most members of the team are new to the sport.
“I would say the team is made up of more new fencers, but there is a good mix,” Zemek said. “There’s a good bunch of experienced fencers and people who have done this before coming in.”
“Especially this year, there’s a lot of new fencers which is a good thing — we really like having new people.”
Zemek has been fencing since her sophomore year in high school and sought out the sport as soon as she arrived at Purdue. She said she enjoys fencing at Purdue because of its community.
“A lot of my friends are people I have met through the fencing club. It’s a great way to see friends, get some exercise and have fun,” she said.
Wang, who has been fencing since he was seven years old, said he likes the structure of Purdue’s Fencing Club.
“It’s a really well-structured club and a super fun environment to fence in for any level of fencer,” he said.
“I think people tend to shy away from it because they don’t know what fencing is or have never done it, but we have a really inclusive environment for introducing new people to fencing.