Effective Monday, new guidelines will restrict fall travel in relation to work or connection with a course for all faculty, staff and students, including those at Purdue Extension and Polytechnic Statewide.
Among the new rules is the continuing ban on University-sponsored international travel, until CDC guidance lifts its restrictions, according to a Purdue News press release. The new guidelines also state that domestic air travel is permitted when necessary, like if it is required for research.
All student organizations and other extracurricular student travel must be approved by the Office of Student Activities and Organizations.
Vehicular travel is supposed to be done in a manner that minimizes the possibility of virus transmission, with new guidelines mandating that:
- Everyone in vehicle must wear a face mask for the duration of the trip
- Occupancy in the vehicle cannot exceed 50% capacity for riders, based on number of seats in the vehicle. A compact car with five seats may only have two people riding in it, for example
The release also states that occupants in vehicles must maintain 6 feet of distance, if possible, suggesting people sit in alternating rows, maintaining a "zig-zag" pattern of seating.
Other rules include the requiring of hand sanitizer, wipes and tissues in every vehicle, recommending car windows be opened for additional air circulation and air conditioning and seeking to minimize stops during travel.