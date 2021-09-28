Four-way functions at all Purdue fraternities have been canceled "effective immediately" in response to an increased number of reported sexual assault cases in chapter facilities and around the community, according to a Friday release from the Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Association.
A four-way function is defined in Purdue's bylaws as an event co-hosted by more than two fraternities and two sororities.
"Although canceling four-way functions is merely a temporary fix, we need to make an active and permanent change in our Greek community," the release said.
The IFC will be working to increase sexual assault prevention through education, stronger function regulations and "correcting the culture of inter-council relationships."
"As councils, we ask you to look after one another and support the women of our community who have been affected by actions from the previous week," the release said. "We encourage the community to stay united and uphold the RESPECT (resilience, education, sexuality, purpose, equity, culture and truth) initiative, the fundamental values linked to a woman's experience on campus."
The release comes one week after an alleged rape reported at Zeta Beta Tau, which is under investigation. Initially reported on Saturday morning, PUPD Capt. Song Kang said he would not disclose the location of the alleged rape despite Chief John Cox reportedly telling WLFI it occurred at the fraternity.
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said in an email last week that University staff is aware of the alleged incident, and the alleged victim has been contacted.
Associate Dean of Students Brandon Cutler didn't respond to requests for comment on function cancelations.
Multiple rapes and sexual assaults have been listed on the Purdue police logs in recent weeks, though many fall into the category "Campus Security Authority (CSA) report," meaning it has been reported via a third party. When CSA reports come into the police logs, it is not uncommon for police to cite lack of information in such reports when asked for details.
CSA reports in recent weeks have included a rape at an "unknown on-campus fraternity" on Sept. 9; a rape which police logs said occurred at an "unknown on-campus fraternity" Friday, though Kang said he was unsure of the location of this rape "in general"; and another sex offense Friday that was listed in the logs at Honors College Residences South.
Another attempted sexual assault was listed in police logs Monday in the 200 block of Sylvia Street.
A new Instagram account, "#METOO Greek Life Purdue," has been created to address issues in Greek life and encourage students to call for change. Students can submit their testimonies or contact the Center for Advocacy, Response and Education using the following link.
Other Big 10 universities' student newspapers have reported an increase of sexual assaults on campus in the last month. The Indiana Daily Student at Indiana University reported that the IU Panhellenic Association cancelled paired events with the Interfraternity Council on Saturday as a result of increasing cases of sexual assaults at fraternity house or during fraternity events.
The Daily Northwestern reported that Northwestern's Interfraternity Council will open investigations into recent allegations of drugging at its campus' chapters of Alpha Epsilon Pi and Sigma Alpha Epsilon events. Northwestern announced a ban on IFC social events and chapter-sponsored recruitment events until at least Oct. 17, the student paper reported.
Students protested outside the SAE and AEPi houses Sunday night in support of the removal of Greek life from NU’s campus. Sigma Alpha Epsilon’s national headquarters issued a cease and desist against Northwestern’s chapter of the fraternity, the Daily Northwestern reported Monday.