Graduate students may be faring worse financially depending on their department because of COVID-19-related budget cuts.
“I think my department does a fabulous job, but I think every department on campus is facing budget cuts,” said Ellen Rochford, a graduate student in the College of Liberal Arts.
Rochford said she worked mostly remotely before the pandemic. She is currently on a fellowship and spends her days researching and writing. Though she said she feels secure with the funding she receives from her work, she noted a few recent reductions in funding.
For example, internal grants, such as travel awards, and extra income for graduate students to earn outside of Purdue have been less abundant due to complications related to the coronavirus.
“I also had a second job that ended up shutting down during the pandemic,” she said.
Across the board, she feels that it’s difficult to find financial resources right now.
“The pandemic for grads looks totally different, depending on who you work with, and what department you’re in,” Rochford said.
Connie Muniandy, a graduate student in the Department of Food Science, had work that was classified as critical research, so she was able to continue when research shut down for others earlier this year.
“It definitely affected my research a little bit, but my fellow friends in the department, some of them were not nearly as critical, so obviously their work stopped, which resulted in an extension of the study (they’re working on)” Muniandy said.
In terms of finances, she is on an assistantship, which is a funding resource that allows graduate students to work for a unit at Purdue in exchange for benefits, according to the Purdue Fellowship Office website.
“Anything that was administered as an assistantship on Purdue’s campus, (Purdue President) Mitch Daniels promised that (funding) won’t be taken away with a set deadline up till this point,” she said.
Hammad Khan, a first-year graduate student, discussed his transition to Purdue. He said he feels that he has gained a safety network of people through his department, and they have held socially-distanced social events for new students.
The communication, has been strong on his department’s end, he said, but the outreach from the University has not.
“I think I do get some emails from our department and stuff like that, but the University response for first-year graduate students, I don’t think has really been happening,” Khan said.
Some graduate students said they’ve received enough funding from their department.
“I’ve been pretty privileged with that (funding) because right when COVID struck, we were at the end of spring semester last year,” said Miranda Belcher, a graduate student in the College of Science.
Belcher, who is the supervisor of all chemistry 250 class sections, is currently on a teaching assistantship. She explained that most of the labs were moved online, and the teaching assistants were still able to continue instructing students.
Belcher expressed her gratitude to Christine Hrycyna, the department head of chemistry, because Hrycyna assured her that they would not have to worry about funding and that teaching assistants will be supported.
“I can’t think of anyone in the chemistry department that was not able to receive support,” she said.
Other graduate students have taken issue with the University’s response to the pandemic.
“Ultimately, Purdue functions like a business,” Rochford said, “and no amount of lobbying or petition is going to change policy because they don’t really have to listen.”
Emily Han, a graduate student in the College of Science, said graduate students want more transparency, and she feels that the work done by graduate students deserves more recognition.
“Ever since July, we’ve kind of just been making noise and demanding information from Protect Purdue,” Han said.
Rochford said people voicing their worries about Purdue reopening is not the same as being anti-Purdue or hating the administration, but more about being concerned for the school and its safety.
“The workers, the staff, the faculty, the student workers: they deserve more voice,” Han said, “and (to know) how they are ... being considered when the school is making a choice.”