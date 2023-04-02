MONDAY
From PSG to Congress: Noon to 4 p.m. at Krach Leadership Center.
Tabling event geared toward the education of the Purdue University student population on governmental matters impacting their daily lives (from PSG Senate to the Indiana Congress). A pamphlet will be provided as an educational resource as well as little food items.
TUESDAY
Genevva: 6 to 8 p.m. at People's Brewing Company, 2006 N. Ninth St., Lafayette.
Folk-pop artist Genevva is coming to People's Brewing for a night of music. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at ontaptickets.com. The event is for audiences 21 years and older.
WEDNESDAY
Stewart Woods Invasive Removal: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Stewart Woods, 715 W. State St., West Lafayette.
Learn to identify common invasive plants and help eradicate them from Purdue's Stewart woods. Registration is required for the event. To register, visit the Purdue Sustainability website.
The Conversation with Brian Lamb featuring Edna Green Medford: 7 p.m. at Fowler Hall.
Edna Greene Medford, vice president of the Abraham Lincoln Institute and professor emeritus at Howard University, will be the featured guest for the CCSE Conversation with Brian Lamb. Open and free to general public, but registration recommended.
Lantern Making: 7 to 9 p.m. at PMU Sagamore Room.
Lantern Making features customizable paper lanterns along with decorations for them. A relaxing environment with music, free food and drinks and free supplies. Limited supplies of hanging lanterns and mason jars to be decorated with provided tea lights.
Sudan Archives: 7:30 p.m. at Loeb Playhouse.
Fresh off her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Purdue Student Concert Committee is hosting musical artist Sudan Archives in support of her new album Natural Brown Prom Queen. For ticket information, go to ticketmaster.com.
THURSDAY
Sordid Lives: 7:30 p.m. at Lafayette Civic Theatre, 313 N. Fifth St., Lafayette.
When Peggy, a good Christian woman, hits her head on the sink and bleeds to death after tripping over her lover's wooden legs in a motel room, chaos erupts in Winters, Texas. The show runs from Thursday to April 16. For show times and tickets, go to lafayettecivic.org.
FRIDAY
Thunderstruck, America's AC/DC Tribute: 7:30 p.m. at Long Center for the Performing Arts, 111 N. Sixth St., Lafayette.
Thunderstruck: America's AC/DC gives fans so much more than the sound of AC/DC, they truly capture the high voltage energy and experience. For fans, it's about a sense of familiarity, and it's about a feeling that snatches up listeners and takes over. It's about a contagious kind of power and electricity that few AC/DC tribute bands can provide. To purchase tickets, go to ovationtix.com.
SATURDAY
Community Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 1526 S. 18th St., Lafayette.
Join the Immanuel United Church of Christ for its annual Easter egg hunt. Kids will be divided by age group.
Meet the Easter Bunny: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Thomas Duncan Hall, 619 Ferry St., Lafayette.
Meet the Easter Bunny at Duncan Hall. There will be refreshments and activities. Tour the hall and take family photos. The event is free.
Egg-citing Easter Bash: Noon to 5 p.m. at Wea Creek Orchard, 5618 S. 200 E., Lafayette.
There will be a bounce house, a variety of games with winning prizes, Mr. Bunny from 2 to 4 p.m., music, food and a timed Easter egg hunt with ticket prizes in random eggs for the kids. The adults will enjoy shopping from the vendors, bidding in the silent auction, eating food and watching their kids enjoying a day of fun. Entry for the event is $15 per car.