Phil Bowers funeral arrangements

• Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, at Holy Spirit Parish at Geist, 10350 Glaser Way, Fishers, Indiana.

• Funeral will be at 11 a.m., Thursday at Holy Spirit.