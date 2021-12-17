A longtime Catholic priest who had a huge impact on the Purdue community died early Friday morning.
The Rev. Phil Bowers, of Indianapolis, who served at St. Thomas Aquinas for more than two decades, died at the age of 84. Most recently, he served as pastor at Holy Spirit Parish at Geist in Fishers, Indiana, retiring in 2014.
“We are saddened to announce that today, at 3:38 a.m., our beloved Fr. Phil Bowers peacefully passed into his new life with Jesus,” a posting on the Holy Spirit Facebook page said.
We are saddened to announce that today, at 3:38am, our beloved Fr. Phil Bowers peacefully passed into his new life with Jesus.At this time, there is no additional information to relay. As funeral plans become available, we will let you know through The Holy Spirit Herald pic.twitter.com/h4PlM7rKj7— Holy Spirit at Geist (@hspgeist) December 17, 2021
“Father Phil,” as he was commonly known, was assigned St. Thomas Aquinas at Purdue from staring in 1972 as a missionary from Maryknoll religious order. The Philadelphia native had been working in the Philippines, but his order asked that he serve in campus ministry at Purdue. While here, he also preached at various parishes for the Maryknoll order.
After doing that for some 20 years, he left the Maryknolls to become a priest for the Diocese of Lafayette and was assigned as associate pastor at St. Tom’s. Shortly thereafter, he was transferred to be pastor at Holy Spirit Parish.
Purdue alumnus Jim Russell, former vice executive vice president at Delta Tau Delta, wrote a profile of Bowers in a 2019 Purdue Greek Alumni newsletter. In that piece, Russell explained that a Bowers visit to a hospitalized football player at Purdue "enriched his life beyond measure. The circle of influence built upon those relationships is profound."
That visit led to a dinner invitation to Theta Chi days later. And that dinner engagement led to him becoming chapter adviser.
"His on-the-job training as a volunteer adviser played well with his pastoral bent," Russell wrote. "Within a year, a bid for membership was extended. Bowers accepted. Nearing the age of 40, he was a new brother of Theta Chi Fraternity."
Upon learning of Bowers death on Friday, Russell said in an electronic message, "Fr. Phil came to Purdue when I was a student and a parishioner. He was a priest's priest. What a gift he was."
The Purdue Outstanding Fraternity Adviser of the Year is named after Bowers.
“I have just learned the sad news that we have lost Father Phil Bowers, for decades a fixture in the Purdue community and a spiritual anchor for countless Boilermakers,” Purdue President Mitch Daniels said in a statement on Friday. “Few people have had the long-term impact of Father Phil, who served selflessly at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, and as adviser to Theta Chi and other campus organizations, our student hospital, our football team and numerous others. I know God will welcome him with a hearty well done.”
Bowers, who was an ardent Boilermaker sports fan, was known for wearing a sweatshirt to Purdue-Notre Dame football games with "Purdue Priest" written on it.
Purdue has honored Bowers many times over the years, including the inaugural Special Boilermaker Award in 1981. That award honors someone "who has contributed significantly to the improvement to the quality of life and/or the betterment of the educational experience for a substantial number of Purdue students," according to its requirements. Since Bowers shared the award with Dave Parker four decades ago, 103 others have been bestowed with the Special Boilermaker Award.
Sad news my Boilermaker and Indy friends: Father Phil Bowers passed away earlier this morning. He was an ever present Purdue fan and mentor for many Boilermakers. He will be terribly missed. Purdue has lost another great one today. 😞— Matt Folk (@MattDFolk) December 17, 2021
He also won the first Boiler Business Exchange of Indianapolis Award in 2016, which is presented "to a non-businessperson who has contributed to the quality of life in Indiana." After receiving it, the award was named after Bowers.
Posts on the Holy Spirit Parish Facebook pages are full of accolades, including references to his love of Boilermaker athletics.
"Absolutely loved this man from my time at Purdue in the early '80s to his HS in the '90s, to family events in the new millennium," Deacon Paul Schueth wrote. "Rest in Peace, Father!"
Another person posted that Bowers met God wearing Purdue gear.
"May he RIP," Jackie Hussey wrote. "Now he will have a front row seat to all Boilermaker events to cheer us onto victory! I am sure he greeted God with his Purdue garb and has made God a fan as well!"
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, at Holy Spirit Parish at Geist, 10350 Glaser Way, Fishers, Indiana. The funeral will be at 11 a.m., Thursday at Holy Spirit.