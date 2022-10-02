Purdue announced its plan to change its Krannert School of Management into the School of Business last week, a Purdue press release reads.
“Purdue will have a world-class business school through this relaunch; one that will carry out top-caliber research and educate many students who will be excellent at, and proud of, creating business growth and opportunities,” President-elect Mung Chiang said in the press release.
David Hummels, dean of the Krannert School of Management, said the key elements of the transformation include an increase of enrollment, faculty and staff as well as renovations and an expansion of the Krannert building.
The School of Management grew almost 33% since 2019, according to the press release.
Specific target numbers on enrollment for students and faculty will be available after formal commitments are made by the board of trustees, Hummels said in an email.
The idea behind the expansion is to tackle the space shortage problem and create “modern spaces for new pedagogy; active and experiential learning; (and) collaborative and innovation spaces,” according to Hummels.
“We will significantly expand new degrees at the intersection of business and STEM disciplines,” Hummels said. “And we will build transformative learning programs, (which) includes a major expansion in experiential and project based courses, leadership immersion, case/data competitions, undergraduate research, corporate consulting (and) study abroad.”
Another reason for the change is to transform Krannert into a top business school, Hummels said.
“My expectations are that this investment will transform the new School of Business into the top tier of best schools in the country, attract outstanding students, prepare them in an unparalleled way for industries of the future and set them off onto amazing careers with major social impact,” he said.
The name change from “Management” to “Business” is done to change connotations behind the school’s name, Hummels said.
“For a lot of people, the word ‘management’ connotes a static environment, caretaking,” he said. “We are looking for a more dynamic, entrepreneurial mindset. I think this idea captures it pretty well.”
Laura Sheckell, a freshman in the College of Pharmacy who has a class in Krannert, said the name change makes more sense.
“I wasn’t really sure what ‘School of Management’ was, and a school of business makes a lot of sense,” she said. “I think that would be really cool for Purdue, and it would bring a lot of opportunities and it looks really good on a resume.”
Morgan Altum, a freshman in the School of Management, said she was “excited” for the new change.
“I love Krannert so far,” Altum said. “I know it’s a really good part of the (university), so I’m excited.”
The new facility is in the planning and design phase, Hummels said. The facility will be “built for modern, active learning pedagogies, project courses, have advanced data-science laboratories and foster interactivity between students, faculty, corporate and campus partners,” he said.
Hummel said the planning and design approvals will go through fall 2023, while groundbreaking on the project will start late 2023 to early 2024 and move-in will be in fall 2026.