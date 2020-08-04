Purdue is working on a new way to get Boilermakers into Ross-Ade Stadium in the fall: movies on the new video screen.
With most fall events now canceled and the future of football games still up in the air, University officials are "discussing" the possibility of hosting movie nights on the football field, spokesperson Tim Doty said in an email.
Announced in November, the new high-dynamic range display is 150 feet wide and 56 feet tall, according to Purdue Athletics, which is more than four times larger than the old screen.
Though Doty said there are no further details, and nothing is set in stone as of Tuesday, the nights may include the ability for students to purchase concessions with their Dining Dollars, a source told The Exponent on Monday.