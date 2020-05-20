One of the more controversial requirements Purdue's trustees approved last week as part of reopening campus this fall in the wake of the pandemic was requiring students, staff and faculty to be immunized against influenza.
On Wednesday, Purdue's human resources department released more information about those requirements once the upcoming flu season vaccines are available.
“As flu seasons approaches, Human Resources – Benefits will announce our campus flu shot events as we’ve always done,” Candace Shaffer, senior director of benefits in Human Resources, said in a news release. “Once vaccines have arrived and flu shot events have been announced, our goal is to ensure that those on campus receive their flu shot within 30 days. It’s important for faculty, staff and students to understand that the requirement for the flu vaccine begins then – when flu season starts and we have announced the campus events.
"We will allow exemptions for medical and religious purposes for the influenza vaccine. The essential element that will allow us to continue to operate Purdue University will be the personal commitment from each member of the community to protect each other and themselves. Therefore, we expect all who intend to be part of the Purdue community to do their part and participate in this vital effort.”
Traditionally, flu shot events on the West Lafayette campus begin in early October, but it’s expected that the timeline will be moved up to early September, dependent on arrival of the vaccine, according to the news release.
As details are finalized, more information will be shared via Purdue Today, email and online about the timeline, processes and protocols. In the meantime, information can be accessed via Purdue’s official COVID-19 website.