Increased density in lectures and relaxed restrictions on student activities in the fall semester are expected to allow for more face-to-face interaction, Purdue President Mitch Daniels said in an email to students today.
The email was optimistic for the future as Purdue's spring positivity rate remains below 2%. The positivity rate over the past seven days is around 3%.
"Our Medical Advisory Team believes that by late August everyone in the U.S. who wants to be vaccinated will have been vaccinated," Daniels said.
MAT is made up of three "external medicinal experts" who specialize in various disciplines including infectious diseases and epidemiology, according to the Protect Purdue Health Center website. The team is "bullish" about Purdue's prospects of fully committing to a residential experience, Daniels said.
While Purdue's positivity this semester has remained low, its testing capacity falls short compared to other Big Ten Universities.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison, hosting just over 30,000 undergraduate students, has upped its testing regimen to allow for up to 80,000 tests a week, as previously reported by the New York Times.
Students on the Madison campus are required to be tested twice each week. More than 35,000 tests were conducted over the last seven days, according to Wisconsin's COVID-19 dashboard.
By contrast, Purdue has conducted just over 7,000 tests in the past seven days, according to Protect Purdue. Fully 96% of Purdue's more than 45,000 students are on campus for courses this spring, according to a Purdue spokesperson.
"Results are continuously monitored, and the plan is adapted as needed to further protect Purdue, particularly our most vulnerable, while attempting to cautiously mitigate some disruption to our mission and inconvenience to our people," Protect Purdue Chief Medical Officer Esteban Ramirez said in an email to The Exponent Thursday.
One adaptation was the development of biweekly testing for Fraternity, Sorority and Cooperative Life this spring. Students in FSCL were identified as more likely to contract COVID-19, Ramirez said, and will therefore be tested every other week for the remainder of the semester.
Ramirez said employees who work on campus more than half the time or teach at least one in-person class are subject to weekly random surveillance testing.
There are 312 active cases on Purdue's campus, 299 of which are students. In 81% percent of those cases, the subject is asymptomatic, according to Purdue's COVID-19 dashboard.
Fully 150 quarantine beds are filled, with 758 still available.