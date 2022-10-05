Purdue Student Government released a statement Wednesday evening in response to the recent stabbing of a Purdue student in McCutcheon Residence Hall:
"Dear Boilermakers,
As many of you already know, we lost a fellow Boilermaker, Varun Manish Chheda, last night in McCutcheon Hall. Our hearts and condolences are with the friends, family and loved ones of the deceased.
In these trying times, it is important to remember that we truly are stronger together as a Boilermaker family. We must never forget that in times of tragedy, we must work together to honor those we have lost. In partnership with the Purdue Student Union Board, Residence Hall Association, the Honors College, the Asian American and Asian Resource and Cultural Center, the Bharatiya Temple and Cultural Center of Greater Lafayette and many more we will be holding a vigil at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12 at Hovde Hall. There is an additional vigil being held tonight at 8 p.m. at the Unfinished Block P.
Purdue Student Government wishes to reaffirm our position on student and campus safety. Every student has the right to feel safe at our university home and we will continue working with the Purdue administration to ensure this in all aspects.
While we continue to struggle with understanding why this happened, we must also remember to support ourselves and each other through these turbulent times. If you or a friend are struggling, visit any of the websites listed here. If you would like support from Purdue Student Government, email us at studentgovernment@purdue.edu."